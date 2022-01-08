AFCON 2021: 10 most expensive players in Cameroon

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Entertainment

Some of the most valuable players in world football will be competing at the AFCON.

AFCON 2021 Most expensive players
AFCON 2021 Most expensive players

The continent's best players around the world are back to participate in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Recommended articles

The AFCON is the biggest football event on the continent therefore here is a list of the most expensive players that will take part in the tournament.

Mohamed Salah is one of the most expensive players at the AFCON 2021
Mohamed Salah is one of the most expensive players at the AFCON 2021 Pulse Nigeria

Now rated one of the best players in world football, back in the summer of 2017 Liverpool snapped up Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah for £43.9 million with add-ons.

He has since won the African Player of the Year on two occasions and inspired Liverpool to a Premier League and Champions League title.

Sadio Mane is another Liverpool star who makes the list. The Senegalese international joined the Merseyside team from Premier League rivals Southampton for over £37 million.

He and Salah have been a bargain for Liverpool as a core part of their recent success.

Ivory Coast star Sebastien Haller is next on the list.

The Ivory Coast striker is now with Ajax Amsterdam, however his earlier move from German giants Eintracht Frankfurt to Premier League outfit West Ham United was for a whooping £45 million.

Thomas Partey made a big money move to Arsenal from Atletico Madrid
Thomas Partey made a big money move to Arsenal from Atletico Madrid Pulse Nigeria

Ghanaian midfield enforcer Thomas Partey made a sensational move from Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid to Premier League outfit Arsenal back in 2020.

The move was for £45.3m which puts him at sixth on this list.

Naby Keita is the third Liverpool player on this list.

The Guinea international joined Liverpool back in 2018 from RasenBallsport Leipzig for £52.75 million.

He has also won the Champions League and Premier League but has not had the same impact as Salah and Mane.

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fifth on the list.

He joined the Gunners from German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund's Aubameyang for £56 million despite interest from Real Madrid.

Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi is fourth on the list.

After helping Inter Milan win the Italian Serie A the 23-year-old made a mega-money move to French Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint Germain for £60million.

Riyad Mahrez and Algeria won the title in 2019
Riyad Mahrez and Algeria won the title in 2019 AFP

Algerian captain Riyad Mahrez is third on this list.

The 30-year-old made it clear of his intentions to leave Leicester City back in 2017.

The move would eventually go through when Manchester City spent £60 million with add-ons.

He has since been part of the Cityzens dominance of English football.

Democratic Republic of Congo forward Cedric Bakambu comes second on this list.

Bakambu was having an excellent season with Spanish La Liga side Villarreal during the 2017-18 season.

After netting, 15 goals he made a move to Chines Super League side Beijing Guoan for a mouth-watering £65 million

Top of the list is Ivory Coast forward Nicolas Pepe.

Back in 2019, Pepe joined Premier League outfit Arsenal from French Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille.

The move cost the Gunners £72 million, although Pepe has since failed to live up to the price tag.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso: Kickoff time, Venue, Team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Match Preview

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso: Kickoff time, Venue, Team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Match Preview

AFCON 2021: 10 most expensive players in Cameroon

AFCON 2021: 10 most expensive players in Cameroon

Super Eagles Update: Ebuehi, Collins absent as Eguavoen passes first test

Super Eagles Update: Ebuehi, Collins absent as Eguavoen passes first test

NBA: Atlanta Hawks become the latest victim of LeBron James’ dominance

NBA: Atlanta Hawks become the latest victim of LeBron James’ dominance

Ronaldo chose Manchester United because he could bully Ole - Trevor Sinclair

Ronaldo chose Manchester United because he could bully Ole - Trevor Sinclair

Tuchel ready to unleash Lukaku, Werner on Chesterfield in FA Cup 3rd round

Tuchel ready to unleash Lukaku, Werner on Chesterfield in FA Cup 3rd round

Trending

Odion Ighalo leads prayers as Chidozie Awaziem celebrates 25th birthday at Super Eagles camp [Video]

Super Eagles continue preparation for AFCON

AFCON 2021: Al-Shabab blame NFF for Ighalo's absence in Cameroon

Odion Ighalo

'Ronaldo destroys clubs' -Twitter reacts as Wolves embarrass Manchester United at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United started 2022 with a loss

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi reflect on 2021 [Photos]

Cristiano Ronaldo