AFCON 2021: 10 most expensive players in Cameroon

The AFCON is the biggest football event on the continent therefore here is a list of the most expensive players that will take part in the tournament.

10. Mohamed Salah

Now rated one of the best players in world football, back in the summer of 2017 Liverpool snapped up Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah for £43.9 million with add-ons.

He has since won the African Player of the Year on two occasions and inspired Liverpool to a Premier League and Champions League title.

9. Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane is another Liverpool star who makes the list. The Senegalese international joined the Merseyside team from Premier League rivals Southampton for over £37 million.

He and Salah have been a bargain for Liverpool as a core part of their recent success.

8. Sebastien Haller

Ivory Coast star Sebastien Haller is next on the list.

The Ivory Coast striker is now with Ajax Amsterdam, however his earlier move from German giants Eintracht Frankfurt to Premier League outfit West Ham United was for a whooping £45 million.

7. Thomas Partey

Ghanaian midfield enforcer Thomas Partey made a sensational move from Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid to Premier League outfit Arsenal back in 2020.

The move was for £45.3m which puts him at sixth on this list.

6. Naby Keita

Naby Keita is the third Liverpool player on this list.

The Guinea international joined Liverpool back in 2018 from RasenBallsport Leipzig for £52.75 million.

He has also won the Champions League and Premier League but has not had the same impact as Salah and Mane.

5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fifth on the list.

He joined the Gunners from German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund's Aubameyang for £56 million despite interest from Real Madrid.

4. Achraf Hakimi

Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi is fourth on the list.

After helping Inter Milan win the Italian Serie A the 23-year-old made a mega-money move to French Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint Germain for £60million.

3. Riyad Mahrez

Algerian captain Riyad Mahrez is third on this list.

The 30-year-old made it clear of his intentions to leave Leicester City back in 2017.

The move would eventually go through when Manchester City spent £60 million with add-ons.

He has since been part of the Cityzens dominance of English football.

2. Cedric Bakambu

Democratic Republic of Congo forward Cedric Bakambu comes second on this list.

Bakambu was having an excellent season with Spanish La Liga side Villarreal during the 2017-18 season.

After netting, 15 goals he made a move to Chines Super League side Beijing Guoan for a mouth-watering £65 million

1. Nicolas Pepe

Top of the list is Ivory Coast forward Nicolas Pepe.

Back in 2019, Pepe joined Premier League outfit Arsenal from French Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille.