Football's strongest player Adebayo Akinfewa considering WWE after retirement

Not much details is known about his parents but Akinfewa is generally considered as the world's strongest footballer.

His physical strength and hefty athletic build has earned him that title as well as the title of the 'strongest' in various editions of the popular soccer video game franchise EA Sports FIFA.

Weighing about 102kg, the Nigerian-British footballer plys his trade with England League One side - Wycombe Wanderers.

He might have spent majority of his career playing in the English lower leagues but Akinfewa has achieved fame through his physique as well as the video game series.

However, the 39 year old striker who currently plays for Wycombe Wanderers has hinted on possibly venturing into the WWE after he retires from the sport through a post on his Instagram page that was tagged,

"Boyyyyyy!!!!! Retirement is fast approaching I have to start prepping my next venture WWE see ya soon."

