'A celebration of pride and African brotherhood' - Samuel Eto'o explains importance of the AFCON

There have been concerns expressed about the successful hosting of the 2021 AFCON.

The concerns about the success of the tournament are based on the new variant and wave of Covid.

Eto'o who is the President of the Cameroonian Football Federation has stated has come out to explain why the AFCON must go on despite the Covid threat.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Eto'o explained that the European Football Championship and Copa America tournaments took place last summer despite the Covid threat but the AFCON is considered a risk.

Along with a video was a message that said, "From Cairo to Cape Town, some of the world’s greatest football players come from Africa.

"The Africa Cup of Nations is a celebration of pride, of African brotherhood and most of all, our love for the game. I have the utmost faith in the success of #CAN2021."

Pulse Nigeria

As the host country, Eto'o led a delegation from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to inspect facilities.

Following the inspection, he added a caption to the post that said, "With the final preparations for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in motion, it was great to visit Olembé Stadium with CAF president Patrice Motsepe.

"In this stadium we will kick off with our first match on January 9th, Cameroun vs. Burkina Faso."

Eto'o is regarded as one of the greatest African players of all time. He was part of the Indomitable Lions team that won the AFCON in 2000 and 2002.