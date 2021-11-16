Playing San Marino is useless - Owen slams European qualifiers

The 41-year-old pundit took to his personal Twitter page to berate the quality of the international matches and called for restructuring, stating that he is 'rapidly falling out of love' with watching the matches.

"Rapidly falling out of love with watching international football barring the big tournaments. I think a lot of people feel the same way. Half of these games are absolutely pointless. A restructure is needed," Owen tweeted after England's big win.

The ITV pundit also believes that teams like San Marino - who are mostly made up of part-timers - should not be playing elite teams like England. He implied that games such as Monday's were effectively over even before they started with the opposing side having little to nothing chance of winning.

Owen said in respect to San Marino: "I feel sorry for them. They are well short on every aspect of the game. They shouldn't be on the same pitch as England. What can the manager say before the game? 'Come on lads, we can do it?' To get beaten every game must be heartbreaking for them."

