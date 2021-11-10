Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe opens up on being rejected by Chelsea

Smith Rowe made the revelations on Tuesday whilst commenting on his first call-up to the England senior national team.

The 21-year-old told newsmen: "Before I went to Arsenal, I went on trial at Chelsea through one of my team mates at my local team. He was on trial there already and he put in a word for me. I don't know how he managed it but I got a trial at Chelsea but I didn't get it.

"It was difficult to take at the time, being so young, but I went straight into Arsenal after that and luckily I got in and I haven't looked back since," he concluded.

AFP

Smith Rowe told The Guardian that he blamed the rejection on him not seeing enough of the ball because he was small and skinny at the time. However, Chelsea's loss was Arsenal's gain as the Gunners snapped up Smith Rowe shortly after the four-week trial with the Blues.

"I went in for about three or four weeks but, at the time, I was quite small, really skinny and just kept getting pushed off the ball. I wasn’t getting involved and touching the ball enough. That’s what it felt like, why I didn’t get in," the Arsenal midfielder said of his stint at Chelsea.

'I always knew he was a top player' - Reece James

Though Smith Rowe does not hold fond memories of his trial at Chelsea, one current Chelsea star vividly remembers the incident and believes that the Arsenal midfielder did not do so bad.

Fellow England international, Reece James remembers being in the Chelsea teams at about the time Smith Rowe came on trials and stated that he always knew the Croydon-born player was a top player.

AFP

James commented: "He came to Chelsea when he was quite young, actually, on trial. I remember playing with him and playing against him. Even when he moved to Arsenal, I always knew he was a top player and I think this season he's shown how good he is and why he's been selected."