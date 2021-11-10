RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe opens up on being rejected by Chelsea

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe

Arsenal picked up Emile Smith Rowe after he was rejected by Chelsea during a four-week trial when he was a ten-year-old

Emile Smith Rowe opens up on being rejected by Chelsea
Emile Smith Rowe opens up on being rejected by Chelsea

Arsenal midfielder, Emile Smith Rowe has opened up on being rejected by Chelsea as a teenager when he went to the club on trial. Smith Rowe revealed that it was difficult to take in at the time but that the pain was washed away when he got into Arsenal's Academy shortly after.

Recommended articles

Smith Rowe made the revelations on Tuesday whilst commenting on his first call-up to the England senior national team.

The 21-year-old told newsmen: "Before I went to Arsenal, I went on trial at Chelsea through one of my team mates at my local team. He was on trial there already and he put in a word for me. I don't know how he managed it but I got a trial at Chelsea but I didn't get it.

"It was difficult to take at the time, being so young, but I went straight into Arsenal after that and luckily I got in and I haven't looked back since," he concluded.

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe celebrates scoring at Chelsea
Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe celebrates scoring at Chelsea AFP

Smith Rowe told The Guardian that he blamed the rejection on him not seeing enough of the ball because he was small and skinny at the time. However, Chelsea's loss was Arsenal's gain as the Gunners snapped up Smith Rowe shortly after the four-week trial with the Blues.

"I went in for about three or four weeks but, at the time, I was quite small, really skinny and just kept getting pushed off the ball. I wasn’t getting involved and touching the ball enough. That’s what it felt like, why I didn’t get in," the Arsenal midfielder said of his stint at Chelsea.

Though Smith Rowe does not hold fond memories of his trial at Chelsea, one current Chelsea star vividly remembers the incident and believes that the Arsenal midfielder did not do so bad.

Fellow England international, Reece James remembers being in the Chelsea teams at about the time Smith Rowe came on trials and stated that he always knew the Croydon-born player was a top player.

Chelsea defender Reece James
Chelsea defender Reece James AFP

James commented: "He came to Chelsea when he was quite young, actually, on trial. I remember playing with him and playing against him. Even when he moved to Arsenal, I always knew he was a top player and I think this season he's shown how good he is and why he's been selected."

Smith Rowe was recently handed his first call-up to the England senior national team after James Ward Prowse and Marcus Rashford pulled out of the squad. The Three Lions are billed to face Albania and San Marino in the last two games of World Cup Qualifying.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Howe braces for relegation battle at 'perfect-fit' Newcastle

Howe braces for relegation battle at 'perfect-fit' Newcastle

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin poses in daring outfits for fashion magazine Homme+

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin poses in daring outfits for fashion magazine Homme+

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe opens up on being rejected by Chelsea

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe opens up on being rejected by Chelsea

PSG star Aminata Diallo hires masked men to attack teammate Kheira Hamraoui

PSG star Aminata Diallo hires masked men to attack teammate Kheira Hamraoui

CAFWCL: 'This defeat breaks my heart' - Rivers Angels coach Edwin Okon

CAFWCL: 'This defeat breaks my heart' - Rivers Angels coach Edwin Okon

Czech billionaire acquires 27% shares in West Ham

Czech billionaire acquires 27% shares in West Ham

Qatar 2022 Race: Three talking points ahead of Liberia vs Nigeria clash

Qatar 2022 Race: Three talking points ahead of Liberia vs Nigeria clash

Jose Mourinho: Walter Sabatini reveals why Roma boss is struggling

Jose Mourinho: Walter Sabatini reveals why Roma boss is struggling

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi celebrates birthday of partner Olga Diyachenko

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi celebrates birthday of partner Olga Diyachenko

Trending

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye joins Premier League outfit Watford

Okoye

Osimhen was wrong to sulk, but Napoli's Scudetto hopes could rest on letting him take penalties

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen (R) and Lorenzo Insigne (L) have had a disagreement over penalty duties this season.

Rohr: Kalu rejected call-up to focus on his club

Gernot Rohr granted Samuel Kalu's request to focus on his club form

‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’

‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’