Two of the winners, Tijani Ibrahim from Samfra primary School Ebute Metta and Osidele Elijah from Ansarudeen Primary School Ijebu Ode were selected from the Channels International Kids Cup.

The three other winners were picked from a digital campaign dubbed #VisaUnstoppableStories that invited Nigerians to share unique talents of children aged between 6 to 10 years.

Master Basil, a 9-year-old computer geek that has created more than 35 games was one of the winners. Miss xxx, an aspiring model also won cool prizes.

As part of the activities for Total AFCON2019, Visa also hosted 60 kids from four public schools to a financial literacy session in Lagos.

The students and their teachers spent the day socializing with and playing the Financial Soccer video game – an educational tool created to help consumers of all ages learn the essentials of personal finance including how to spend, save and budget responsibly.

The game seamlessly combines the passion for football with financial literacy lessons and is available for free to everyone here - http://financialsoccer.com/

It is not too late for you to participate! All Visa cardholders across Nigeria have a chance to win exclusive tickets to watch selected Total AFCON2019 matches live in Egypt.

To win, Visa customers simply need to use their Visa Credit, Debit or Prepaid card during the promotion period between 28 May and 19 June 2019, so hurry!

Check out more photos below:

