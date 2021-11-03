RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports

Hazard starts on the bench again for Real Madrid

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe

Eden Hazard fails to land starting berth despite unavailability of Rodrygo, as Ancelotti prefers Lucas Vazquez for attacking role

Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti has chosen to start Lucas Vazquez ahead of Eden Hazard for their UEFA Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite the absence of the injured Rodrygo for Los Blancos, the Italian manager has handed the last spot in the front three to Vasquez instead of the Belgian forward. This is perhaps the biggest indictment of Hazard's form for Real Madrid so far, suggesting that he is as far down as seventh in the pecking order of attackers in Ancelotti's side.

Hazard has struggled for minutes in the Madrid team this season, despite being fit for the better part of the season. The Belgian international has made only ten appearances for Los Blancos this season, with his only appearance in the Champions League coming as a 66th minute substitute against FC Sheriff on matchday two.

Real Madrid starting XI: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Jnr., Karim Benzema.

Shakhtar Donetsk Starting XI: Trubin, Dodo, Marlon, Stepanenko, Maycon, Tete, Mudryk, Patrick, Matviienko, Ismaily, Fernando.

