Newcastle appoint Eddie Howe as Head Coach

AFP

The announcement was made on Monday afternoon through an official press statement on the club's website.

The press statement read: "Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the appointment of Eddie Howe as the club's new head coach on a contract until summer 2024. The 43-year-old arrives on Tyneside having left AFC Bournemouth last summer, ending a long affiliation with the Cherries as a successful player and manager.

"As well as amassing more than 300 senior appearances for the south coast side as a player, he also has the distinction of managing AFC Bournemouth through all four tiers of English football, culminating in five years in the Premier League between 2015 and 2020."

The former Bournemouth manager becomes the first manager during the reign of the Saudi-led Public Investment Fund (PIF) management. Newcastle had been linked to many other managers, including Villarreal boss, Unai Emery, who publicly turned down the opportunity to manage the club.

While confirming the appointment, Howe stated his eagerness to get started with the players on the training ground.

"It is a great honour to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United. It is a very proud day for me and my family," the English coach said.

Howe continued: "This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players. I would like to thank the club's owners for this opportunity and thank the club's supporters for the incredible welcome they have already given me. I am very excited to begin our journey together."

Newcastle United's co-owner, Amanda Staveley praised Howe's achievements at Bournemouth, highlighting his passion, dynamism, and clear ideas for the team.

Stavely noted in the press statement: "We have been incredibly impressed by Eddie through what has been a rigorous recruitment process. As well as his obvious achievements with AFC Bournemouth, where he had a transformational impact, he is a passionate and dynamic coach who has clear ideas about taking this team and club forward."

Staveley reiterated that the new manager is a good fit for what the club is trying to achieve for the future.

"He is a great fit for what we are trying to build here. We are delighted to welcome Eddie and his staff to St. James' Park and very much look forward to working together towards our collective ambitions," the co-owner said.

Howe is seen as one of the brightest coaching minds in the English game, having started full-time management in January 2009 as a 32-year-old with then League Two side, Bournemouth.

He led Bournemouth to safety that season despite a 17-point deficit. He moved to the Championship with Burnley the following season, taking in a two-year spell that came to an end in October 2012 with a return to the Cherries.

The English manager led Bournemouth to the Championship at the first time of asking and secured promotion to the Premier League after just two seasons in the second tier.