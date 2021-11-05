ECL: Cyriel Dessers scores winner for Feyenoord against Taiwo Awoniyi’s Union Berlin

Super Eagles forwards Cyriel Dessers and Taiwo Awoniyi were both in action for their respective sides.

Both young Nigerian forwards started the game on the bench. Feyenoord went in front when Luis Sinisterra converted a ball by Bryan Linssen to put them ahead.

In the 41st minute, captain Christopher Trimmel converted a ball by Tymoteusz Puchacz to equalize for Union Berlin as both sides went into the halftime break level.

In the 59th minute, Awoniyi became the first Nigerian off the bench when he was brought on for Sheraldo Becker.

In the 64th minute, Dessers was also introduced for Bryan Linssen while Awoniyi was frustrated during the game and shown a yellow card in the 67th minute.

Pulse Nigeria

Dessers, who is on loan at Feyenoord from Genk, put the visitors back in front in the 72nd minute with what was his first goal in the Europa Conference League, taking his tally to five goals in 16 appearances this season.