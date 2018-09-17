Pulse.ng logo
D'tigers Nigeria beat Senegal 89-61 qualify for FIBA World Cup

D'tigers Nigeria beat Senegal 89-61 to wrap up 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers

Nine wins from nine qualification games after D'Tigers record another victory over rivals Senegal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
D'Tigers play D'Tigera have landed in China for the 2019 FIBA World Cup (FIBA)

Nigeria's men basketball team (D'Tigers) beat Senegal 89-61 to wrap up their qualification series for the 2019 FIBA Men's World Cup on Saturday, September 16.

The game was a formality as D'Tigers already beat the Central African Republic (CAF) 114-69 to qualify for the world tournament with one game to spare.

Despite becoming the first African country through to the FIBA World Cup, D'tigers were aiming to finish their qualification campaign unbeaten at the National Stadium Surulere.

D'Tigers play Ike Diogu was on fire as D'Tigers beat DSenegal (Bball )

 

Alex Nwora's team made it nine wins from nine qualification games but had t fight to the victory against their tough west African rivals.

D'Tigers beat Senegal qualify for 2019 FIBA World Cup in China

D'Tigers aimed to wrap up their qualification series in style and they did so with Alex Nwora now facing a major selection headache for the world cup in 2019.

Following their win against CAF, D'Tigers came out fast and took the first quarter 27-14 and the second quarter 22-17.

D'Tigers play D'Tigers won three quarters wirth Senegal winning just one (Bball)

 

The Senegalese tried to get back into the encounter as they won the third quarter 18-17 but were trailing by a massive amount of points.

D'Tigers coasted to victory with a 23-12 win in the fourth quarter to finish the series unbeaten.

D'Tigers play D'Tigers are on course for the 2019 FIFA World Cup (Bball)

 

The Top performers for D'Tiger;s were the usual suspects in Ike Diogu with 17 points nine rebounds.

NBA star Al-Farouq Aminu contributed 12points and eight rebounds while Ike Iroegbu had 10points and 5 assists.

D'Tigers play D'Tigers will continue their world cup qualifers in February (Bball Naija)

Even though D'Tigers have qualified for the World Cup they will still face Cote D'Ivoire whom they beat 84-73, CAF and Senegal in the return fixtures of the qualification series scheduled for February 2019.

The FIBA Men's World Cup will hold in China in 2019 from Saturday, August 31 till Sunday,  September 15.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

