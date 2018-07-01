news

Nigeria's men basketball team (D'Tigers) beat Uganda 110 - 70 on Saturday, June 30 in their fifth qualification match for the 2019 FIBA Men's World Cup.

D'Tigers maintained their winning streak with a very comfortable victory over Rwanda in their second leg encounter.

The first quarter ended 28-24 in favour of D'Tigers and they extended their four point lead in the second quarter which ended 52-33.

Playing in their newly unveiled jerseys they wrapped up the game with 82-42 in the third quarter 81-52 and recorded another 100 points margin in the fourth quarter after their exploits against Uganda .

Another home game at the National Stadium in Lagos saw D'Tigers at their best thrilling the home supporters as Alex Nwora gets his team in good shape for the next round of qualifers.

Obi Emegona was again a top performer with 24 points, new boy Jordan Nwora added 17 points, while Ben Uzoh and Bryant Mbamalu contributed 14 points each.

Speaking after the game head coach of D'Tigers Alex Nwora stated that since his team are through to the next round the next games are to test run and prepare for the next stage.

He said, “From our next game, we will start preparing for September. If we are going to face countries like Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Mozambique and Central Africa Republic who are also big names in African basketball, then we need to step up our game."

The result means that D'Tigers are still unbeaten in the qualification series after previous victories in the first round starting with 102-86 win over Uganda , then a 108-53 win over Rwanda and 82-59 win over Mali.

D'Tigers FIBA Men's World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria's men Basketball team (D'Tigers) will continue their qualifiers on Sunday, July 1, against Mali, in their final fixture of the first round.