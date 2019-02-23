Nigeria’s senior men basketball team D’Tigers suffered their first loss of the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualification rounds to their counterparts from Côte d’Ivoire.

D’Tigers lost 46-72 to Côte d’Ivoire which was their first defeat of the second round qualification of the world cup qualifiers.

D’Tigers already sealed qualification for the world cup after a win over the Central African Republic in their eight group game of the second round.

With star players such as Portland Trail Blazer star Al Farouq Aminu missing, American college basketball sensation Jordan Nwora also missing D’Tigers succumbed to their first loss of the campaign.

They trailed in the first quarter by 10-14 while the second quarter ended 9-14 as the Ivorians extended their lead.

D’Tigers fell further behind as the third quarter ended 12-27 while the fourth quarter ended 15-17 as Côte d’Ivoire recorded a blow out 46-72 win over Nigeria in their quest to qualify for the world cup.

Top performers for Nigeria in the encounter were Ike Diogu with 10 points, Ekene Ibekwe with 10 rebounds Jellel Akindele with two assists and Michael Umeh with three steals.

D’Tigers return to action when they take on the Central African Republic in their next encounter scheduled for Saturday, February 23.