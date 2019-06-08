Nigeria’s Divine Oduduru has officially become the second fastest African.

The Texas-based athlete achieved this feat after putting up another outstanding performance at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championships on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Oduduru set a new record for himself by winning the 100 metres race in 9.86 seconds and that according to reports is the fastest by an African athlete since Olusoji Fasuba finished the same distance in 9.85 seconds 13 years ago in Doha.

About 45 minutes after Oduduru’s record-breaking performance in 100 metres, he went on to win the 200 meters in 19.73 seconds, both times wind-legal.

Earlier in the week, Oduduru had an emotional interview with the IAAF official website, where he opened up on his grass to grace story.

He said is the youngest of 10 children and grew up in abject poverty in the small rural village of Ovworo near the town of Ughelli in Delta State.

He said: “Life was really tough. For everyone, it was a struggle to survive. We walked to and from school and some days I didn’t eat, I was starving. It is only when I came home to the farm I get something to eat like Garri (a flour grain).”

The athlete said he was determined to be different from others, saying he vowed to get himself out of poverty.

“I knew that I wanted to create a platform for myself and I was determined not to end up the same way as others.”

The 22-year-old sprinter is already fulfilling his dreams as he keeps running to become an athletic legend.