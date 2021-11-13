Berbatov backs Rodgers for United job, says Solskjaer's sack is inevitable

Berbatov stated that the Leicester City manager boasts the credentials to manage England's most successful side but he admitted that an appointment would not be straightforward because of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's continued presence at Old Trafford.

The ex-United striker told Betfair: "He has the experience of having managed big teams before, like Liverpool and Celtic. He has the resume. Sometimes I'm a bit tired talking about rumours - is it going to happen or not - and how many managers have we talked about who are going to replace Ole?"

Berbatov doesn't expect a change in the United dugout soon, but he says that anything could happen before the end of the season that would necessitate a change. The 40-year-old believes that the Norwegian manager retains the trust of the United Board at the moment despite numerous calls for his dismissal in recent weeks.

AFP

"We all need to wait and see what happens between now and the end of the season, how the season progresses because a lot can happen between now and May. It's obvious that the board of directors trust him. The question is are they going to give in to public opinion and the fans about 'it's time for Ole to be replaced' - are they going to give in or stand behind his back?" he explained.

The ex-Bulgarian international stated that the deciding factor in Solskjaer's future would be how long the United Board can stand firm against the opinion of the fans but expects the current coach to be sacked sooner or later.

Pulse Nigeria

Berbatov said: "It's going to be interesting. It shows you that opinion and support for Ole are shifting in the opposite direction. I'm sure he can understand it because when you lose games, it happens, the manager takes the blame.

“I'm sure at one point more and more opinions are going to come, voicing that Ole should be replaced and eventually that will happen."

Manchester United have flattered to deceive this season, suffering embarrassing losses against Liverpool and Manchester City in the league.