Berbatov backs Rodgers for United job, says Solskjaer's sack is inevitable

Damola Ogungbe

Dimitar Berbatov expects Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked at Manchester United with Brendan Rodgers as his replacement

Dimitar Berbatov (Metro)

Former Manchester United striker, Dimitar Berbatov has given a vote of confidence on Brendan Rodgers' ability to succeed as a Manchester United coach in the near future. The Bulgarian believes that previous spells at Liverpool and Celtic have helped the Northern Irish manager garner experience at a top club, something that would come in handy at Old Trafford.

Berbatov stated that the Leicester City manager boasts the credentials to manage England's most successful side but he admitted that an appointment would not be straightforward because of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's continued presence at Old Trafford.

The ex-United striker told Betfair: "He has the experience of having managed big teams before, like Liverpool and Celtic. He has the resume. Sometimes I'm a bit tired talking about rumours - is it going to happen or not - and how many managers have we talked about who are going to replace Ole?"

Berbatov doesn't expect a change in the United dugout soon, but he says that anything could happen before the end of the season that would necessitate a change. The 40-year-old believes that the Norwegian manager retains the trust of the United Board at the moment despite numerous calls for his dismissal in recent weeks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under mounting pressure at Manchester United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under mounting pressure at Manchester United AFP

"We all need to wait and see what happens between now and the end of the season, how the season progresses because a lot can happen between now and May. It's obvious that the board of directors trust him. The question is are they going to give in to public opinion and the fans about 'it's time for Ole to be replaced' - are they going to give in or stand behind his back?" he explained.

The ex-Bulgarian international stated that the deciding factor in Solskjaer's future would be how long the United Board can stand firm against the opinion of the fans but expects the current coach to be sacked sooner or later.

Brendan Rodgers is widely tipped to take over as Manchester United coach
Brendan Rodgers is widely tipped to take over as Manchester United coach Pulse Nigeria

Berbatov said: "It's going to be interesting. It shows you that opinion and support for Ole are shifting in the opposite direction. I'm sure he can understand it because when you lose games, it happens, the manager takes the blame.

“I'm sure at one point more and more opinions are going to come, voicing that Ole should be replaced and eventually that will happen."

Manchester United have flattered to deceive this season, suffering embarrassing losses against Liverpool and Manchester City in the league.

Despite the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane during the summer transfer window, the Red Devils are unable to compete with their major rivals with nine points separating them from league leaders, Chelsea.

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

