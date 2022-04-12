Didier Drogba approved to run for Ivory Coast's Football President

Damola Ogungbe
Didier Drogba has finally been cleared to run for FIF President since September 2020

Didier Drogba is running to become Ivory Coast's Football Federation President in a landmark bid
Didier Drogba is running to become Ivory Coast's Football Federation President in a landmark bid

Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba has been cleared to contest for President in the presidential elections of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF).

This brings to an end the controversy surrounding Drogba's football administrative ambition after the 44-year-old was initially barred from being a candidate for the upcoming elections.

The former Ivorian international is hoping to unseat incumbent FIF Vice President Idriss Diallo to become the new Czar of the Ivorian Football Federation.

According to a FIFA-backed normalisation committee, the Chelsea legend is eligible to contest in the long-delayed presidential election alongside five (5) other candidates including Diallo.

Didier Drogba is one of the youngest candidates for the post of Presidency
Didier Drogba is one of the youngest candidates for the post of Presidency

Mariam Dao Gabala, president of the normalisation committee confirmed through a press conference the closure of the candidacy for the presidency and announced the six registered candidates.

"The candidacy for the presidency of the Ivorian football federation is closed. Six candidates have been registered. They are Yatte Ellele Jean-Baptiste, Arnaud Aka, Laurent Kouakou, Idriss Diallo, Sory Diabate and Didier Drogba," Gabala announced.

In reaction to his registration and confirmation as a presidential aspirant, Drogba sued for faith in him to bring the Ivorian Football Federation back to life if elected as president.

Drogba is a legend of Ivorian football (IMAGO/PanoramiC)
Drogba is a legend of Ivorian football (IMAGO/PanoramiC)

Drogba said: "Finally here we are. I can’t wait for the campaign to start. Have strong faith in me to bring Ivorian football to life if elected.”

The FIF Presidential election was initially slated to hold in September 2020 but has been repeatedly postponed due to controversies surrounding Drogba's candidacy as well as other individuals.

The elections have now been scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 23.

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

