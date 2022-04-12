Didier Drogba approved to run for Ivory Coast's Football President

This brings to an end the controversy surrounding Drogba's football administrative ambition after the 44-year-old was initially barred from being a candidate for the upcoming elections.

The former Ivorian international is hoping to unseat incumbent FIF Vice President Idriss Diallo to become the new Czar of the Ivorian Football Federation.

Drogba cleared to run against FIF Vice President

According to a FIFA-backed normalisation committee, the Chelsea legend is eligible to contest in the long-delayed presidential election alongside five (5) other candidates including Diallo.

Mariam Dao Gabala, president of the normalisation committee confirmed through a press conference the closure of the candidacy for the presidency and announced the six registered candidates.

"The candidacy for the presidency of the Ivorian football federation is closed. Six candidates have been registered. They are Yatte Ellele Jean-Baptiste, Arnaud Aka, Laurent Kouakou, Idriss Diallo, Sory Diabate and Didier Drogba," Gabala announced.

Drogba calls for support for Presidency

In reaction to his registration and confirmation as a presidential aspirant, Drogba sued for faith in him to bring the Ivorian Football Federation back to life if elected as president.

Drogba said: "Finally here we are. I can’t wait for the campaign to start. Have strong faith in me to bring Ivorian football to life if elected.”

The FIF Presidential election was initially slated to hold in September 2020 but has been repeatedly postponed due to controversies surrounding Drogba's candidacy as well as other individuals.