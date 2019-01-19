Reigning champions Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-94 with DeMarcus Cousins making his return in an NBA encounter played on Saturday, January 19.

Cousins referred to popularly as Boogie suffered a terrible Achilles tendon injury last season while playing with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Since his injury in January 2018, Boogie has been out of action, and joined champions Warriors as a free agent during the off season.

After recovery from injury and rehabilitation, he was integrated into the Warriors team for the first time against the Clippers .

He put in an impressive 14 points and six rebounds on his return .

Steph Curry was however the top performer with 28 to lead the warriors to their seventh consecutive win with help from Kevin Durant who contributed 24 points.

NBA results

Damian Lillard put up 24 points as the Portland Trailblazers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 128-112.

The San Antonio Spurs beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-113, while the Utah Jazz beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-99.

Kyrie Irving recorded 38 points and 11 assists as the Boston Celtics beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-116.

Blake Griffin put up 32 points and 11 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons beat the Miami Heat 98-93.

While D'Angelo Russell tied his career-high of 40 points as the BrooklynNets beat the Orlando Magic 117-115.