Delta announced as next host of National Sports Festival
After emerging champions of the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Edo, Delta are the next hosts of the NSF.
Pulse Nigeria
Dare, who was represented by Nebeolisa Anako, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, said the state emerged tops after the selection process.
“After a rigorous exercise, from last year when six states expressed interests to host the NSF, the Big Heart, Delta, came out tops. The next NSF will be held in 2022 in Delta,’’ he said.
Meanwhile, Delta defended their title as champions of Edo 2020 with 384 medals, after a total of 158 gold, 116 silver and 110 bronze.
Edo emerged second with 341 medals, comprising 129 gold, 104 silver and 108 bronze, while Bayelsa grabbed 169 medals made up of 56 gold, 55 silver and 58 bronze.
