RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports

Delta announced as next host of National Sports Festival

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

After emerging champions of the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Edo, Delta are the next hosts of the NSF.

Delta to host 21st National Sports Festival. (Arise)

Pulse Nigeria

Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, made the announcement during the closing ceremony of the festival in Benin on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Dare, who was represented by Nebeolisa Anako, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, said the state emerged tops after the selection process.

“After a rigorous exercise, from last year when six states expressed interests to host the NSF, the Big Heart, Delta, came out tops. The next NSF will be held in 2022 in Delta,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Delta defended their title as champions of Edo 2020 with 384 medals, after a total of 158 gold, 116 silver and 110 bronze.

Edo emerged second with 341 medals, comprising 129 gold, 104 silver and 108 bronze, while Bayelsa grabbed 169 medals made up of 56 gold, 55 silver and 58 bronze.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Mercy Eke shows off newly acquired Mercedes Benz G Wagon

Names of all 112 Chibok girls left with Boko Haram and 4 other things to remember about 2014 abduction

The full details behind Rita Edochie, Prophet Odumeje and Ada Jesus' drama

Bisola Aiyeola opens up on pausing music for Nollywood

Canada rejects ex-SARS officer for 'crimes against humanity' in Nigeria

Girlfriend of South African rapper AKA dies after falling off the 10th floor of a hotel building

Peruzzi says he never had sex with Davido's estranged fiancee

Zamfara Governor’s wife secures employment for 20 members of Miyetti Allah

United States launches $3million food security challenge in Nigeria