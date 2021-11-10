RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports

Southgate faces midfield crisis as Rice pulls out of England squad

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe

Gareth Southgate is left with only Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham in holding midfield as the Three Lions face Albania and San Marino

England's manager Gareth Southgate
England's manager Gareth Southgate

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has pulled out of England's squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifying fixtures against Albania and San Marino. The 22-year-old leaves the team due to illness after reportedly falling ill on Tuesday and has returned home today, Wednesday. The illness is unknown at this time but the midfielder tested negative to Covid-19.

Recommended articles
England midfielder Declan Rice (C)
England midfielder Declan Rice (C) AFP

The English Football Association (FA) disclosed this in a press statement on Wednesday. The FA stated: "Declan Rice has withdrawn from the England squad. Having been unable to train due to illness since reporting to St. George’s Park, the midfielder has returned to West Ham United and will play no part in the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers."

The FA also confirmed that no further additions would be made to the current team despite question marks over the availability of Mason Mount and Luke Shaw.

"No additions to the squad are planned at this moment in time. Mason Mount and Luke Shaw are still yet to link up with the group and continue to be assessed following dental surgery and concussion respectively," the FA revealed.

England are short on midfielders as Jordan Henderson (C) and Jude Bellingham are the only options for a holding midfield role
England are short on midfielders as Jordan Henderson (C) and Jude Bellingham are the only options for a holding midfield role AFP

Mini-crisis for Gareth Southgate in midfield

Rice's withdrawal from the squad leaves the England manager with only Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips in the midfield for the match against Albania. Dortmund's Bellingham and Liverpool's Henderson are the only viable options for a holding midfield role.

Arsenal's midfielder, Emile Smith Rowe has been called up to the squad but he is expected to feature in a more attacking midfield role. Same as Chelsea's Mason Mount, if he can recover quick enough from a dental surgery for the match against San Marino on Monday 15th November.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gossip: Super Eagles trio set to lose manager Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa in the next 24-48 hours

Gossip: Super Eagles trio set to lose manager Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa in the next 24-48 hours

Southgate faces midfield crisis as Rice pulls out of England squad

Southgate faces midfield crisis as Rice pulls out of England squad

England's Rice out of World Cup qualifiers with illness

England's Rice out of World Cup qualifiers with illness

Howe braces for relegation battle at 'perfect-fit' Newcastle

Howe braces for relegation battle at 'perfect-fit' Newcastle

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin poses in daring outfits for fashion magazine Homme+

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin poses in daring outfits for fashion magazine Homme+

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe opens up on being rejected by Chelsea

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe opens up on being rejected by Chelsea

PSG star Aminata Diallo hires masked men to attack teammate Kheira Hamraoui

PSG star Aminata Diallo hires masked men to attack teammate Kheira Hamraoui

CAFWCL: 'This defeat breaks my heart' - Rivers Angels coach Edwin Okon

CAFWCL: 'This defeat breaks my heart' - Rivers Angels coach Edwin Okon

Czech billionaire acquires 27% shares in West Ham

Czech billionaire acquires 27% shares in West Ham

Trending

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye joins Premier League outfit Watford

Okoye

Osimhen was wrong to sulk, but Napoli's Scudetto hopes could rest on letting him take penalties

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen (R) and Lorenzo Insigne (L) have had a disagreement over penalty duties this season.

Rohr: Kalu rejected call-up to focus on his club

Gernot Rohr granted Samuel Kalu's request to focus on his club form

‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’

‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’