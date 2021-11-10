West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has pulled out of England's squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifying fixtures against Albania and San Marino. The 22-year-old leaves the team due to illness after reportedly falling ill on Tuesday and has returned home today, Wednesday. The illness is unknown at this time but the midfielder tested negative to Covid-19.
Southgate faces midfield crisis as Rice pulls out of England squad
Gareth Southgate is left with only Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham in holding midfield as the Three Lions face Albania and San Marino
The English Football Association (FA) disclosed this in a press statement on Wednesday. The FA stated: "Declan Rice has withdrawn from the England squad. Having been unable to train due to illness since reporting to St. George’s Park, the midfielder has returned to West Ham United and will play no part in the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers."
The FA also confirmed that no further additions would be made to the current team despite question marks over the availability of Mason Mount and Luke Shaw.
"No additions to the squad are planned at this moment in time. Mason Mount and Luke Shaw are still yet to link up with the group and continue to be assessed following dental surgery and concussion respectively," the FA revealed.
Mini-crisis for Gareth Southgate in midfield
Rice's withdrawal from the squad leaves the England manager with only Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips in the midfield for the match against Albania. Dortmund's Bellingham and Liverpool's Henderson are the only viable options for a holding midfield role.
Arsenal's midfielder, Emile Smith Rowe has been called up to the squad but he is expected to feature in a more attacking midfield role. Same as Chelsea's Mason Mount, if he can recover quick enough from a dental surgery for the match against San Marino on Monday 15th November.
