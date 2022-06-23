Daily jackpots in 1xBet promotion

#FeatureBy1xBet - One of the advantages of 1xBet is the abundance of promotions. The bookmaker regularly improves its variety of promos so that customers can fully enjoy 1xBet. One such promotion is Jackpot.

The selection of promotions on the bookmaker's site is plentiful. This includes promos for big sporting events like Grand Slam and daily bonuses like Lucky Day or 200% winnings. And another unique promotion in which you can earn money every day is Jackpot.

The conditions of the promotion are quite simple. To participate, just follow a few easy steps:

  • Register or log in to the 1xBet website.
  • Give consent to participate in the promos in your personal account.
  • Complete the task on the promotion page.

The jackpot draw takes place every day after midnight, so if luck doesn't smile on you this time, you might win tomorrow. Also, the task and the jackpot amount change every day, so visit the promotion page to find out the current conditions.

In addition to cool promotions, you will always find something to bet on at 1xBet, because the bookmaker offers more than 60 sports, and the number of markets for top matches reaches 4.5 thousand!

Enjoy the abundance of bookmaker offers and hit the jackpot in a cool promotion from 1xBet!

