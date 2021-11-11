Dessers on Thursday, November 11th scored all four goals for Feyenoord in a thrilling seven-goal friendly match as Feyenoord recorded a 4-3 win against NEC Nijmegen (N.E.C.)
Cyriel Dessers celebrates scoring 4 goals for Feyenoord in friendly fixture (video)
Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers continued his goalscoring form for Feyenoord in the Netherlands.
Dessers kept scoring for Feyenoord as they came from a goal down to beat NEC Nijmegen.
Most of the top European leagues are on break as players departed from their respective clubs to represent their countries.
Dessers, a Nigerian international, was however not invited for Super Eagles' upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.
Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr decided not to call up Dessers despite his hot scoring streak.
The Belgian born forward scored the winner for Feyenoord against German Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin in an Europa Conference League fixture last week and followed that up with a 92nd-minute winner against AZ Alkmaar at the weekend.
The 26-year-old has added more goals to his name following the four goals heroices against NEC.
Dessers has only played one game for the Super Eagles of Nigeria which was an African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone. The Belgium-born striker will be hopeful that his recent fine form in front of goal will earn him a recall to the national team.
