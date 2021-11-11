Cyriel Dessers celebrates scoring 4 goals for Feyenoord in friendly fixture (video)

Dessers kept scoring for Feyenoord as they came from a goal down to beat NEC Nijmegen.

Most of the top European leagues are on break as players departed from their respective clubs to represent their countries.

Dessers, a Nigerian international, was however not invited for Super Eagles' upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr decided not to call up Dessers despite his hot scoring streak.

Pulse Nigeria

The Belgian born forward scored the winner for Feyenoord against German Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin in an Europa Conference League fixture last week and followed that up with a 92nd-minute winner against AZ Alkmaar at the weekend.

The 26-year-old has added more goals to his name following the four goals heroices against NEC.