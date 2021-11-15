WCQ: Frustrated Ronaldo close to tears, barks at coach, teammates after Serbia snatched automatic ticket to Qatar

Despite Portugal going in front, Serbia fought back and needed a 90th-minute goal by Aleksandar Mitrovic to seal the win.

The result means that Serbia finished top of group A and advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

As for Euro 2016 winners Portugal, they dropped to the playoffs which will hold next year in a bid to qualify.

Ronaldo will be 37 when the playoffs take place next year and now, the chance of participating in a fifth world cup hangs in the balance.

Speaking after the game Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha said: "We have to take responsibility because we had a poor game.

"We just defended in the second half. Credit to Serbia, they played very well but we had the capacity to be on top.

"Everyone in the dressing room is disappointed but we have to look ahead to the playoffs now because we are more than good enough to be in the World Cup.

"You can't win all the time. Difficulties are part of life and this feeling should give us more strength."

Mitrovic the match-winner for Serbia said, "We came here to play football and having been the better side, we earned it all.

"We are reaping the rewards of hard work and the belief that we would be able to defy the odds and beat Portugal.

"We are overjoyed, for our country and the people first and foremost."

Ronaldo close to tears

Ronaldo is regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. He previously stated that he would like to be in Qatar for the world cup which will be the last tournament with the national team.

Back in 2016, he said, "I expect Qatar could be my final World Cup.

"I often go on holidays there, to Qatar as well as Dubai. I am happy because for sure it will be [my] last international tournament."

After losing to Serbia at home Ronaldo was visibly frustrated and videos of him close to tears surfaced on social media.

Ronaldo took out his frustration barking at his teammates following the late goal by Serbia.

Portugal boss Fernando Santos was not spared of Ronaldo's anger after the game.

The Manchester United star was caught on camera barking at Santos as he was clearly frustrated.

Ronaldo's quest for a fifth world cup is not over as Portugal will take part in the playoffs next year.