news

Sixteen (16) countries have qualified for the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, while 16 nations will be packing their bag and baggage home after the group stage.

READ MORE: All results and scorers after the second round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Russia

Uruguay

Croatia

Sweden

Portugal

Spain

Denmark

France

Mexico

England

Brazil

Switzerland

Colombia

Japan

Belgium

Argentina

Below is the full list of countries that have confirmed their exit after round of 16 after round two

Morocco

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Peru

Costa Rica

Panama

Tunisia

Poland

Nigeria

Senegal

Iceland

Serbia

Australia

Iran

South Korea

Germany