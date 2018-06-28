Pulse.ng logo
Countries that have qualified and those exiting after the group stage

Hosts and other 15 nations have booked their place in the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sixteen (16) countries have qualified for the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, while 16 nations will be packing their bag and baggage home after the group stage.

Russia

Uruguay

Croatia

Sweden

Portugal

Spain

Denmark

France

Mexico

England

Brazil

Switzerland

Colombia

Japan

Belgium

Argentina

 

Below is the full list of countries that have confirmed their exit after round of 16 after round two

Morocco

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Peru

Costa Rica

Panama

Tunisia

Poland

Nigeria

Senegal

Iceland

Serbia

Australia

Iran

South Korea

Germany

