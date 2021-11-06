Guardiola ends Solskjaer hoodoo in 2-0 victory at Old Trafford

First-half goals courtesy of an Eric Bailly own-goal and a Bernardo Silva effort meant City have won seven of the last eleven Manchester derbies.

Three points for Pep Guardiola’s side means they are just two points behind league leaders, Chelsea while United fall a further eight points behind Tuchel’s side, with both Manchester clubs having played a game more.

Manchester United went into the 186th Manchester derby on the back of four victories from the last four derby matches against Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a change in attack, bringing on Mason Greenwood in place of Edinson Cavani to partner Cristiano Ronaldo in a two-man attack.

United had the first chance of the game when Harry Maguire headed the ball against his hand and over the bar after Ronaldo won a freekick in the fifth minute.

It was Manchester City all the way from there. Pep Guardiola’s men took the lead a few minutes after when Eric Bailly turned a Joao Cancelo cross into his net.

The Ivorian was making his first start of the season in the EPL, replacing the injured Raphael Varane.

Set up in a counter-attacking 3-5-2 formation, United were edgy and kept losing possession on the halfway line with City effectively playing a 4-1-5 formation with Rodri the only City player in the middle of the park.

In a rare foray forward by Solskjaer’s players, Ronaldo had the best United chance of the half on the twenty-sixth minute. United’s topscorer met a Luke Shaw cross with a first-time volley that drew a one-handed save from Ederson in the City goal. Mason Greenwood could not react fast enough to turn the follow-up into the net.

Despite going eleven Premier League games without a clean sheet, David De Gea ensured United were not further behind in the first half by pulling off top-class saves from the relentless City attack.

The pick of the bunch was an acrobatic save by the Spaniard from a Gabriel Jesus effort in the 29th minute.

Just as United were hoping to go into the break with just a goal down, Luke Shaw and David De Gea misjudged another Joao Cancelo cross with Bernardo Silva sneaking in at the far post to turn in his third goal of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a half-time tactical and personnel change, bringing on Jadon Sancho for Eric Bailly, effectively changing to a back four with Lindelof and Maguire the central defensive pairing.

The second half started as a cagey affair with Manchester United sitting off the City team and City in no hurry to add more goals to their tally.

Mason Greenwood took a pot shot at Ederson’s goal in the 59’ minute, his last contribution to the game before he was brought off for Marcus Rashford in the 67th minute.

Luke Shaw never recovered from a collision with Rodri in the 68th minute. Despite soldiering on till the 73rd minute, the England left-back was replaced by Alex Telles in a concussion substitution (meaning United would still retain their remaining substitution for the match).

With the clock running down, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave Donny van de Beek his second outing in four days when he came on for Brazilian midfielder, Fred, in the 80th minute.

Phil Foden had a half-chance in the 81st minute, capitalising on an error by the newly-introduced Donny Van de Beek, but he dragged his shot wide of David de Gea’s goal.

United had a pretty ineffectual outing against City in the second half, failing to have a single touch in the City box in the whole of the second period till the 95th minute.

Referee, Micheal Oliver waved off appeals for a penalty in the 89th minute after an Alex Telles tackle on