Trevoh Chalobah signs new deal with Chelsea till 2026

Chalobah broke into the Chelsea first-team set-up this season after impressing the manager, Thomas Tuchel, during pre-season. The Sierra Leone-born defender had earlier spent time on loan in the Championship with Ipswich Town and Huddersfield and in the Ligue 1 with FC Lorient before staking his spot in the first team at Chelsea.

After impressive pre-season performances, Tuchel gave the defender his Chelsea debut in the UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal, where he performed admirably. Since then, Chalobah has played 10 matches for the Blues, featuring in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and the EFL Cup.

On signing his new deal with Chelsea, Chalobah told the club's website: "It’s quite surreal. It’s a dream for me to sign a new long-term contract for my boyhood club and hopefully the dream continues.

"It’s been an unbelievable start to the season and something I never expected but it just shows that the hard work I’ve put in and going out on loans has paid off.

"I tried to impress the manager in pre-season and then take that into the games so it’s been good and consistency now is the key to keep those high levels."

Assured performances from the England U-23 international means he's the latest in recent times to break into the first team from the Blues Academy, following in the footsteps of Mason Mount, Reece James, and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

This wasn't lost on Chelsea Director, Marina Granovskaia who stated: "To see Trevoh joining so many of his fellow Academy graduates in the men’s first team is something we are exceptionally proud of as a Club. When he scored in the first game of the Premier League season, it was an emotional moment for everyone involved in his progress to this point.