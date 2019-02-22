World heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua dropped a hot 16 on American radio show Sway in the Morning.

Joshua is doing the media rounds ahead of his bout against Jarrell Miller in what will be his first professional fight in the United States of America.

During the week, he stopped by at Shade 45 for Sway in the Morning where he did a rap freestyle.

It was at the end of the interview that he asked ‘where is the beat’ before dropping a freestyle to a hip-hop beat.

Before his freestyle, the 29-year-old spoke to host Sway Calloway about his fight against Jarrell Miller, his career and Deontay Wilder.

Speaking on Wilder, Joshua in the interview said the American boxer has done “a great PR job of promoting himself on the back of my name.”

He further explained that the fight against Wilder didn’t happen because the WBC titleholder could not agree with his terms.

“He said he is interested in fighting and then what it was is that the market is massive in the UK and so I went around to collect four of the heavyweight titles with one more left,” Joshua said.

“So I said to Wilder, ‘if you feel you are the best in the world and can prove it, why not come over to the UK, we will triple your biggest payday, give you the opportunity to fight for the four of the major heavyweight belts, you can fight in front of the biggest audience and the biggest TV audience globally and you can prove to the world that you are the best.’

“If that doesn’t entice you and you still trying to counter off and ‘tell me I don't want to fight’ and I don't know what will.

“So in that situation, i just felt like I'm not going to blame and say my fault, his fault. Both of us are in the wrong and what we need to do is find out what the issues are and get it right because that fight still has to happen.”

Joshua said Wilder had the opportunity to fight him on April 13 but the bout didn’t happen.

“He said he wanted one face, one champion, one name, there is an opportunity to fight me April 13, then he said ‘I’m going to blacklist Anthony Joshua, his management has been reaching out but we are not interested, we want Tyson Fury’,” Joshua said.

“But Tyson Fury doesn't have none of the belts. Why are you going that route when you have option A in front of you, with everything I just mentioned.”

Splitting the money

On Wilder’s part, he has maintained that the fight against Joshua didn’t happen because the British boxer refused to split the money.

But Joshua on his own part that while he has no problem splitting, he has four belts which enables him to get the larger money.

“I have done that before (split the purse) when I was challenging for the belt, so when I first fought for a belt, I didn't even split the purse, I took what I was given because I knew I wanted to beat this guy and become the king of the division so when I done that, now I set myself up, now I call the shots, then I went and fought Wladimir Klitschko for another belt and I said you know what ‘Klitschko I respect you and what you bring to the table, let's just split these down the middle’.

“As a former champion we looked at it in that point of view and he agreed. We got the fight made and then we fought another champion in Joseph Parker, took his belt, the same situation, we made some certain split but because I had more of the belts, I had a bit more bargaining power. So we negotiated, he was happy."

Testosterone

As part of the hype for their upcoming fight, Joshua and Miller have had to some trash-talking to each other.

Miller had accused Joshua of using testosterone to gain weight but the boxer denied it during his interview with Sway.

“So when I first started from the Olympics and I told you earlier I used to smoke a lot of weed,” Joshua explained.

“So I would wake up in the morning and first thing I do before I even had food I was already smoking.

“I was skinny and I was a kid. Now it's over 10 years of dedication, eating right, sleeping right.

”So I’m on two anti-doping drug agencies since 2012 before I went to the Olympics. Every day of the year, I tell the drug agency where I was going to be, so they can randomly turn up and drug test me. Anytime. I get tested like three times a month.”

Also in the interview, Joshua guaranteed a knockout for Miller at the Madison Square Garden on June 1.