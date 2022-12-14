ADVERTISEMENT

Why Anthony Joshua has changed his coach for the 2nd time in 12 months

Tosin Abayomi
Anthony Joshua was at Derrick James gym in Dallas, Texas as he searches for a new coach.

English professional boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua OBE is set to announce a new coach.

Joshua was last in action as a challenger for the WBO, IBF, IBO, and WBA heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk.

In a rematch of the first fight at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium a year ago, Joshua suffered a defeat by the judges' decision in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

After Joshua lost to Usyk for the first time in 2021 there were reports of a possible coaching change for the rematch.

Joshua decided to part ways with long-term trainer Rob McCracken from his amateur days to get ready for the second fight against Usyk.

He traveled to the United States of America (USA) and met with Robert Garcia. After a few months of working together, the American was named as his new trainer.

Speaking on the change, Joshua's manager Eddie Hearn said, "No, he is good. He is out in America at the moment working on his new team.

Anthony Joshua decided to keep it simple with his outfit going to the MOBO awards
Anthony Joshua decided to keep it simple with his outfit going to the MOBO awards AFP

"He is getting that together and then we will get an opponent sorted and the date is pretty much locked in. It is pretty much sorted and we are looking forward to seeing him return."

There was not much of a difference in Joshua's fighting style against Usyk in the rematch despite the change of trainers.

Joshua has now decided to make a switch from Garcia as he prepares for a return to the ring in 2023.

A picture of the former unified heavyweight champion with Virgil Hunter in Los Angeles surfaced on social media.

Tyson Fury was willing to take on Anthony Joshua in an all British heavyweight showdown to staisfy the fans of the sport.
Tyson Fury was willing to take on Anthony Joshua in an all British heavyweight showdown to staisfy the fans of the sport. AFP

Joshua on his trip to the USA has also made a video after a sparring session in Derrick James' Dallas, Texas gym over the weekend.

James is highly rated as he led Errol Spence and Jermell Charlo to huge victories in 2022 and is the front-runner for boxing coach of the year.

Joshua is yet to make a decision about the coaching change but an announcement is expected in early 2023 with a test fight being scheduled by Matchroom boxing.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi
