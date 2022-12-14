Why Anthony Joshua has changed his coach for the 2nd time in 12 months

Joshua was last in action as a challenger for the WBO, IBF, IBO, and WBA heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk.

In a rematch of the first fight at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium a year ago, Joshua suffered a defeat by the judges' decision in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

After Joshua lost to Usyk for the first time in 2021 there were reports of a possible coaching change for the rematch.

Joshua decided to part ways with long-term trainer Rob McCracken from his amateur days to get ready for the second fight against Usyk.

He traveled to the United States of America (USA) and met with Robert Garcia. After a few months of working together, the American was named as his new trainer.

Speaking on the change, Joshua's manager Eddie Hearn said, "No, he is good. He is out in America at the moment working on his new team.

"He is getting that together and then we will get an opponent sorted and the date is pretty much locked in. It is pretty much sorted and we are looking forward to seeing him return."

There was not much of a difference in Joshua's fighting style against Usyk in the rematch despite the change of trainers.

Joshua has now decided to make a switch from Garcia as he prepares for a return to the ring in 2023.

A picture of the former unified heavyweight champion with Virgil Hunter in Los Angeles surfaced on social media.

Joshua on his trip to the USA has also made a video after a sparring session in Derrick James' Dallas, Texas gym over the weekend.

James is highly rated as he led Errol Spence and Jermell Charlo to huge victories in 2022 and is the front-runner for boxing coach of the year.