The American brawler was engaged in a war with Luque and was the victim of a brutal flying knee in the third round.

As the two welterweight fighters fell to the canvas, a stream of blood poured from Perry's Z-shaped nose .

The judges saw the contest 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for Luque, but Perry has been praised for continuing to fight despite the gruesome injury.

But despite missing out on a victory by the finest of margins, it is the American brawler who will now be remembered for one of the nastiest nose injuries ever suffered.

Cameras honed in on Perry’s nose after the flying knee, which showed the horrifying extent of the break.

Watch video below...