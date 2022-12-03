Tyson Fury threatens Oleksandr Usyk ahead of trilogy fight against Derek Chisora

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Boxing

'I'll slap him in the mouth - Violence from Fury for Usyk ahead of clash against Chisora

Tyson Fury threatens Usyk ahead of trilogy fight against Chisora
Tyson Fury threatens Usyk ahead of trilogy fight against Chisora

English professional boxer Tyson Fury is set for a trilogy fight against Derek Chisora on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Recommended articles

Fury the reigning WBC Heavyweight champion takes on Chisora for the third time in his career at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Fury a two-time world heavyweight champion was unable to reach an agreement with Anthony Joshua.

Fury has been criticized for his decision to extend a voluntary challenge to Chisora following the outcome of the last two times they shared a ring.

Fury fights Chisora for the third time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Fury fights Chisora for the third time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium AFP

At their weigh-in for the clash, Fury promised the fans that the fight with Chisora will not disappoint despite victory in their last two outings.

He promised carnage as both fighters provided a tense face-off. Speaking ahead of the fight Fury said, "Just expect carnage.

"Tomorrow, it's going off. And guess what's happening Sunday? It's coming home! Tomorrow night we throw down again and we're going to put on an absolutely brilliant fight.

"He looks like he's up for a good fight and I'm ready for a good fight myself. Whether it's one round or 12, I'm ready for war!"

A win against Chisora will mean all set for an undisputed heavyweight title between Fury and Usyk in 2023.
A win against Chisora will mean all set for an undisputed heavyweight title between Fury and Usyk in 2023. AFP

Ahead of the fight against Chisora, Fury gave his thoughts about the possibility of WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in attendance.

He said, "Oleksandr Usyk can go suck a dick. If he comes to the fight, I promise you I'll slap him in the mouth.

"Usyk called me a drunk recently, so I want to see what he's got to say about the drink."

A win against Chisora will mean all set for an undisputed heavyweight title between Fury and Usyk in 2023.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Tyson Fury threatens Usyk ahead of trilogy fight against Chisora

    Tyson Fury threatens Oleksandr Usyk ahead of trilogy fight against Derek Chisora

  • Efe Ajagba to battle WBC Bridgerweight champion Oscar Rivas in 2023

    Efe Ajagba to battle WBC Bridgerweight champion Oscar Rivas in 2023

  • Canelo targets 'Bastard' Aguero for defending Messi

    Canelo targets 'Bastard' Aguero for defending Messi

Recommended articles

Pulse of The Day: Ghana Must Go... but not alone, Cameroon leaves Qatar 2022 on a HIGH

Pulse of The Day: Ghana Must Go... but not alone, Cameroon leaves Qatar 2022 on a HIGH

SportyBet offers odds on the World Cup round of 16 games

SportyBet offers odds on the World Cup round of 16 games

Tyson Fury threatens Oleksandr Usyk ahead of trilogy fight against Derek Chisora

Tyson Fury threatens Oleksandr Usyk ahead of trilogy fight against Derek Chisora

Qatar 2022: Captain America, the World Cup’s breakout star and more to look out for when Nertherlands take on USA

Qatar 2022: Captain America, the World Cup’s breakout star and more to look out for when Nertherlands take on USA

Qatar 2022: Ghana drags Uruguay out of Qatar, Cameroon books early flight as Korea, Switzerland qualify

Qatar 2022: Ghana drags Uruguay out of Qatar, Cameroon books early flight as Korea, Switzerland qualify

Qatar 2022: An indomitable performance not enough as World Cup favourites crash out in group stage after loss to Brazil

Qatar 2022: An indomitable performance not enough as World Cup favourites crash out in group stage after loss to Brazil

National Sports Festival: Medals rush on day two as Delta wins gold in table tennis

National Sports Festival: Medals rush on day two as Delta wins gold in table tennis

World Cup Day 13 Live Blog - Cameroon vs Brazil, Serbia vs Switzerland

World Cup Day 13 Live Blog - Cameroon vs Brazil, Serbia vs Switzerland

Qatar 2022: Super Hwang strokes Korea into the round of 16

Qatar 2022: Super Hwang strokes Korea into the round of 16

Trending

‘Pray to God that I don't find him.' - Canelo Alvarez threatens Lionels Messi after Mexico’s loss to Argentina

'Pray to God that I don't find him' - Canelo Alvarez threatens Lionel Messi after Mexico’s loss to Argentina

Canelo targets 'Bastard' Aguero for defending Messi

Canelo targets 'Bastard' Aguero for defending Messi

'Let’s make a deal' - Deontay Wilder wants Anthony Joshua fight in 2023

'Let’s make a deal' - Deontay Wilder wants Anthony Joshua fight in 2023

Efe Ajagba to battle WBC Bridgerweight champion Oscar Rivas in 2023

Efe Ajagba to battle WBC Bridgerweight champion Oscar Rivas in 2023