Tyson Fury threatens Oleksandr Usyk ahead of trilogy fight against Derek Chisora

Fury the reigning WBC Heavyweight champion takes on Chisora for the third time in his career at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Fury a two-time world heavyweight champion was unable to reach an agreement with Anthony Joshua.

Fury has been criticized for his decision to extend a voluntary challenge to Chisora following the outcome of the last two times they shared a ring.

AFP

Tyson Fury on Chisora

At their weigh-in for the clash, Fury promised the fans that the fight with Chisora will not disappoint despite victory in their last two outings.

He promised carnage as both fighters provided a tense face-off. Speaking ahead of the fight Fury said, "Just expect carnage.

"Tomorrow, it's going off. And guess what's happening Sunday? It's coming home! Tomorrow night we throw down again and we're going to put on an absolutely brilliant fight.

"He looks like he's up for a good fight and I'm ready for a good fight myself. Whether it's one round or 12, I'm ready for war!"

AFP

Tyson Fury on Usyk

Ahead of the fight against Chisora, Fury gave his thoughts about the possibility of WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in attendance.

He said, "Oleksandr Usyk can go suck a dick. If he comes to the fight, I promise you I'll slap him in the mouth.

"Usyk called me a drunk recently, so I want to see what he's got to say about the drink."