"I'd like to give you an opportunity to fight me" - Tyson Fury calls out Anthony Joshua

Fury was previously in talks to fight with reigning WBO, WBA and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk in a potential unification bout but has been told the Ukrainian has no intention to fight this year again as he only recently just defeated Anthony Joshua.

The Gypsy King is mandated to defend his WBC Heavyweight belt this year and he has decided to offer the opportunity to Anthony Joshua by calling him out in a video shared on social media.

Tyson Fury calls out Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury has publicly called for a fight with Anthony Joshua and offered the former champion the chance to box this year in a video shared on his official social media pages.

"I think you've all heard that I'm going to be fighting soon within the next few months, I think that before I announce an opponent that I need to do this just in case," Fury began.

"Anthony Joshua, I know you've just lost a fight to Usyk and you're bout-less at the moment, and I'd like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months," he said in a public address to Joshua.

"You're coming off a 12-round fight, so you're match fit, you're ready. I'm giving you a few months' notice," Fury said to counter any potential excuse from Joshua.

Oleksandr Usyk rocks Anthony Joshua with a counter punch in their rematch Twitter

The Gypsy King rounded up with a call to action, "If you're interested I'll send you the date over and we can rumble. A battle of Britain for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world. Let me know if you're interested, if not I will select another opponent."