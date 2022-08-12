Tyson Fury announces retirement on 34th birthday

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
2008-2022 - Tyson Fury says goodbye to boxing on 34th birthday

MASSIVE THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO HAD AN INPUT IN MY CAREER OVER THE YEARS & AFTER LONG HARD CONVERSATIONS IV FINALY DECIDED TO WALK AWAY & ON MY 34th BIRTHDAY I SAY Bon voyage. HEARS A FEW WHO MADE IS SPECIAL ALONG THE WAY-@frank_warren_official @kronksugarhill @btsportboxing @gypsyjohnfury @spencerbrownmrgoldstar @steveegancoach @espn @wbcboxing @toprank @jimmyjamesharrington @bodypuncher @isaaclowe6 @bendavison_ @kristianblacklock @mattmassage94 @allcocktimothy ROBERT DAVIS, SHANE FURY HUGHIE FURY, @jamesward_80 SORRY IF I MISSED U THERES TO MANY TO NAME! MASSIVE SHOUTOUT TO @parisfury1 WHO HELPED ME MORE THAN ANYONE.

& MOST OF ALL THANKYOU GOD 🙏 SEE YOU ALL ON THE OTHER SIDE YOU BIG DOSSERS😎 2008-2022

