Tragedy as Boxer dies after knockout punch at the National Sports festival

The boxer in the bout received a punch in the chin from Anambra’s Gaby Amagor in their 86kg category, and the referee stops the bout.

AFP

The boxer was rushed to the hospital but he gave up the ghost.

Boxer blames medics for colleague’s death

Borno State coach, Endurance Aberegidi, has blamed the medical team for the death of Igboanugo, saying that instead of the medics treating him they were busy looking for his coach.

AFP

The coach who witnessed when the boxer was knocked down, said, “It was a pathetic situation. This guy trained for years and after getting a national opportunity, he then dies in the ring.

“I was in the ringside when he fell and the medics rushed in and tried to revive him. He slightly responded and they took him to the emergency unit, then they asked for the boxer’s coach.

“I walked up to them and they told me that the boy was not responding to treatment. They were looking for the coach for over 20 minutes as the boy was not responding to treatment. I don’t know why they wasted so much time treating the boy. They should have focused on treating him. They said the boy didn’t allow anyone to treat him and after a short while, they came back and said he had given up the ghost,” he said.

Meanwhile, Secretary General, of the Nigeria Boxing Federation, Akinyele Durotoye said the boxer was fit before the bout.