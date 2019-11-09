Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has on Saturday, November 9, 2019, pledged to adopt eight-year-old boxer, named Shekinah.

In a video shared on Twitter, Shekinah was seen training with her coach in Lagos.

The minister shared the video via his official Twitter account describing her as a brilliant boxing talent, adding that he would get her adopted.

“Amazing stuff. Brilliant boxing talent. The gold is in the child. I spoke with her father, Quadri in Lagos this morning and her Coach Sulaiman ‘Energy’ to find out about her. We will follow her and get her adopted,” he tweeted.

A video of another young girl was shared on the social media platform training with her coach and the minister showed interest in getting her details.

He tweeted, I need the name of the little girl and the number of the coach. Another budding talent.