'Usyk's chin is made from Granite' - Reactions as Anthony Joshua fails to reclaim heavyweight belts in rematch

After 12 rounds of boxing, Usyk defeated Joshua in a split decision in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Usyk undisputed at cruiserweight defeated Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in the first fight back in 2021.

The rematch in Saudi Arabia would have the same ambiance as both fighters started out cagey.

Usyk would impose his will and movement to outclass Joshua for the second time.

Following the fight, Joshua and Usyk got involved in an argument over the result. The Ukrainian kept his cool as Joshua grabbed the microphone to express himself.

Joshua talked about his past going to prison and his passion for the sport not cherry picking opponents.

Usyk on the other hand dedicated the victory to his country Ukraine at war with neighbors Russia.

The unified heavyweight world champion then went on to reveal that he intends to fight Tyson Fury next to become undisputed.

He said, "I'm sure that Tyson Fury is not retired. I'm convinced he wants to fight me, I wanna fight him. If I'm not fighting Tyson Fury, I'm not fighting at all."

Reactions to Usyk's win vs Joshua

Fans took to social media to praise Usyk for his resilience in the latter rounds and also his composure when Joshua went on a full blast.