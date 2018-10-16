Oladosu thrilled with WABU title win at GOtv Boxing Night 16

news

New West African Boxing Union lightweight champion, Rilwan 'Real One' Oladosu, has expressed delight at winning the title and thanked sponsors of GOtv Boxing Night for providing a platform for him to exhibit his skills.

Oladosu defeated Ghana’s Benjamin Lamptey on Sunday at GOtv Boxing Night 16, which held at the Sir Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Speaking on Tuesday, the flamboyant boxer said the title has given him the confidence to aim higher. He revealed that he is already thinking of the African Boxing Union title (ABU), currently held by compatriot, Oto 'Joe Boy' Joseph. He commended the sponsors for providing him and other boxers the opportunity to practice their trade.

“I’m very happy to win the WABU title. I hope that very soon, I will be able to add the ABU title and then aim for the Commonwealth title. I’m very ambitious and I am confident in my ability to realize my ambitions," he said.

“I am happy at what GOtv is doing for Nigerian boxing. We are having opportunities to fight and we are being watched all over Africa. That can only improve us. I pray that God continues to bless them.”

Eight other fights took place at GOtv Boxing Night 16. Joseph, the ABU champion, saw off Ghana’s Emmanuel Mensah in an international challenge contest. Adewale 'Masevex' Masebinu defeated Kabiru 'KB Godson' Towolawi to win the national light heavyweight title. In the featherweight category, Waidi 'Skoro' Usman dismissed Chibuzor 'TBoy' Obi in the third round.

Taiwo 'Esepo' Agbaje defeated Tope 'TP Rock' Musa in a lightweight contest. His impressive showing won him the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial trophy for the best boxer. He went home with N1.5million attached to the award.

The event also had debutants drawn from the GOtv Boxing NextGen Search. Adeyemi 'Sense' Elijah defeated Sheriff 'Oshe' Ogunbanjo in the super bantamweight fight on the night, while Waheed 'Showmax' Shogbanmu accounted for Azeez 'Who Say So' Tijani with a first round knockout. Also making a winning debut was Adeyemi 'Spirit' Adekanla, who defeated the more experienced Ganiyu 'Energy' Kolawole, while Aminu 'Lucky Boy' Akintayo defeated Mutiu 'Machine' Fatai.