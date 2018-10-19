Train kills boxing star Okosun Godwin in Lagos

Pulse.ng logo
Okosun Godwin boxing star killed by Train in Lagos

Nigerian middleweight boxer suffered a ghastly accident after a collision with a train.

  • Published:
Okosun Godwin a Nigerian National team middleweight boxer has been confirmed dead after a shock train accident claimed his life.

The Nigerian Boxing community was thrown into mourning due to the death of Godwin who has become a well-known fighter.

There are few details about the accident which happened in Lagos and cost his life but according to reports he was on his way to the Myoung Barracks located  in Yaba to continue preparations for a fight.

While on a motorbike the accident reportedly occurred with a train which eventually cost him his life.

Okosun is not an unknown boxer as he represented Nigeria in the middleweight category of the 2017 Africa Boxing Championship in Brazzaville, Congo.

Oluwatoyin Mabogunje confirmed the death of Okosun with a sorrowful message on her Facebook account.

The message said, “It just so painful to lose a wonderful person like you, Okosun Godwin, I pray may your gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Okosun was discovered at the 2016 Army Games held in Abuja and followed up his performance at the 2017 National Boxing Open Championships where he won a silver medal at the National Stadium, Brai Ayomnote Gym.

According to a report The Nation, Riliwan Lawal who was Okosun’s captain and participated at the Championship in Congo said: “He was my close friend. Everybody liked him because he was always encouraging younger boxers and very humble and nice.”

The Nigeria Boxing Federation has not yet reacted to his death but will be sending a condolence to his family.

