Mike Tyson tells Anthony Joshua how to defeat Oleksandr Usyk [Video]

Tosin Abayomi
'Put a lot of pressure on him' - Mike Tyson gives Joshua the cheat code to beat Usyk in rematch.

Mike Tyson tells Anthony Joshua how to defeat Oleksandr Usyk
Mike Tyson tells Anthony Joshua how to defeat Oleksandr Usyk

Boxing great Mike Tyson has given his thoughts ahead of the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

The 32-year-old Joshua suffered a loss to Usyk back in 2021 at the Tottenham Hotspur in London.

It was the second professional defeat for Joshua, and now faces a huge challenge to reclaim the IBO, IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles.

Ahead of the rematch in Saudi Arabia, Tyson in an interview explained how Joshua can emerge victorious.

Just like Joshua, Tyson was a two-time heavyweight boxing champion in his prime.

In an interview with IFL, Tyson explained that Usyk has an advantage over Joshua because of his amateur background in boxing.

He however, revealed that Joshua can defeat the Ukrainian with his power and pressure.

Usyk was undisputed at cruiserweight before moving up to the heavyweight division and Tyson believes Joshua can use his size as an advantage in the rematch,

Speaking about the rematch Tyson said, “It's gonna be hard to beat him because he's sassy and he punched his jab.

“Josh would have to learn how to get away from his jab. That's the only thing that um he couldn't handle he couldn't handle his jab in this movement he was too fast for Joshua.

Mike Tyson is a two-time boxing heavyweight champion
Mike Tyson is a two-time boxing heavyweight champion Pulse Nigeria

“Josh would have to put a lot of pressure on him and keep it on him all night. He is a powerful puncher but he's not exactly.

“You got to be active against the guy like that. He moved too much. The jab is educated , you got to be busy with that.”

Joshua takes on Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

