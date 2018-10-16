Pulse.ng logo
Highlights of GOtv Boxing Night 16

Agbaje wins N1.5M after emerging best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 16

Agbaje was voted as the best boxer by journalists at the event ahead of ‘Joe Boy’ and ‘Real One’.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, Chidozie Bede-Nwokoye, Taiwo Agbaje and Jenkins Alumona play Agbaje wins N1.5M after emerging best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 16 (Pulse)

Taiwo ‘Esepo’ Agbaje,  took home N1.5m after picking up the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 16 which held on Sunday, October 14.

The little known lightweight boxer kept the capacity crowd at the edge of their seats with his all-action style that saw him defeat Tope ‘TP Rock’ Musa in a challenge contest. He was voted as the best boxer by journalists at the event ahead of the similarly impressive Oto ‘Joe Boy’ Joseph and Rilwan ‘Real One’ Oladosu.

Oladosu became the new West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion after beating Ghana’s Benjamin Lamptey in one of the two international bouts at the event

Joseph knocked out Emmanuel Mensah in the second Nigeria/Ghana bout.

The show also delivered a freshly minted national champion in Adewale ‘Masevex’ Masebinu, who avenged his previous defeat in the hands of Kabiru ‘KB Godson' Towolawi to claim the national lightweight title.  Masebinu’s combination of determination and furious punching left his opponent in a daze, forcing him to throw in the towel at the end of the fifth round.

In yet another big-name contest, Waidi ‘Skoro’ Usman reinforced his superiority over Chibuzor ‘T Boy’ Obi, whose bid to avenge a previous defeat ended in a third-round knockout.

The show featured a clutch of discoveries from the last two editions of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, who made their professional debuts. Opeyemi ‘Sense’ Elijah, best boxer at GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4, made a winning debut by defeating Sheriff ‘Oshe’ Ogunbanjo in their super bantamweight clash. 

Waheed ‘Showmax’ Shogbanmu also saw off fellow GOtv Boxing NextGen alumnus, Azeez ‘Who Say So’ Tijani, knocking him out in the first round. Adeyemi ‘Spirit’ Adekanla began his life in the professional cadre by defeating the more experienced Ganiyu ‘Energy’ Kolawole, while Aminu ‘Lucky Boy’ Akintayo defeated Mutiu ‘Machine’  Lawal.

