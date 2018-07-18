Pulse.ng logo
GOtv Boxing Night 15: Iberu says he will crush Fijabi

GOtv Boxing Night 15 Light welterweight boxer Iberu talks tough ahead of clash against Fijabi

  • Published:
Olaide Fijabi play GOtv Boxing Night 15: Iberu says he will crush Fijabi (Flykite Promotion)

Experienced light welterweight boxer, Kazeem 'Iberu' Ariyo is talking tough ahead of his clash against the African Boxing Union (ABU) welterweight champion Olaide 'Fijaborn' Fijabi at the GOtv Boxing Night 15 on Saturday, July 29.

The GOtv Boxing Night 15 will take place at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Obafemi Awolowo (formerly Liberty) Stadium in Ibadan.

Iberu and Fijaborn have clashed before with Fijabi  taking the win but Iberu has warned that they won't be a repeat of that.

Fijabi has remained undefeated for long. But that will come to an end in Ibadan. I read in the newspapers that he boasted he would win by a knockout. That exactly is what I will do to him. I am fully prepared. It will be different from the first time,” Iberu said ahead of the fight.

There are six other bouts on the card of GOtv Boxing Night 15, with the biggest being the ABU lightweight title bout between Ghanaian challenger, Nathaniel Nukpe, and incumbent champion, Oto 'Joe Boy' Joseph.

Other bouts include a national light heavyweight duel between Daniel 'Big Shark' Emeka and Sulaimon 'Olags' Adeosun, and a national lightweight contest between Prince 'Lion' Nwoye and Ridwan 'Scorpion' Oyekola.

The event, sponsored by GOtv and Bet King, will be beamed live on SuperSport in 47 African countries. The best boxer at the cwill go home with a cash prize of N1 million alongside the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

