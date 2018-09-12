Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Boxing >

GOtv Boxing NextGen search reviving Nigerian boxing

GOtv Boxing NextGen Search reviving Nigerian boxing-WABU President

GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4 will hold at the MKO International Stadium Complex, Abeokuta from September 13-15.

  • Published:
Rafiu Ladipo, Martin Mabutho and Rilwan Babyface play

Rafiu Ladipo, Martin Mabutho and Rilwan Babyface

President of the West African Boxing Union (WABU), Mr. Remi Aboderin, has stated that the talent hunt programme, GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, is reviving the sport in Nigeria.

According to Aboderin, who is also the Secretary-General of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBBC), the revival is coming through the discovery of young and talented boxers, who are then nurtured and provided opportunities to fight at different editions of GOtv Boxing Night.

Boxers discovered through the programme, he added, also have their professional licences paid for by the sponsors and benefit from a health check equally paid for by GOtv.

GOtv Boxing NextGen Search has helped unearth some of the best boxers Nigeria currently has. The first three editions produced good boxers, some of whom are now national and sub-regional champions within such a short time," Aboderin said. 

"What they are doing is to further help in the development. We cannot but give kudos to the GOtv management for their interest in the development of professional boxing."

The WABU President said the NBBC, of which he is the scribe, will continue to support the programme, as it is convinced that Nigerian boxing will be made great again through GOtv Boxing NextGen Search.

The truth is Nigeria professional boxing has never had it so good. GOtv Next Gen Search and the GOtv management have done very well for professional boxing in Nigeria," he further said.

"The first one brought out a crop of good boxers and they are still doing very well in the Nigerian professional boxing sphere.

Since it started, it has actually improved the quality of our boxers. We are hoping for more improvement but so far so good, it’s not just a pass mark for them, they have done excellently.

"We at the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control appreciate this gesture and we are 100 percent in support of it every time and anytime.”

GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4 will hold at the Dunkin Pepper Gym inside the MKO International Stadium Complex, Abeokuta from September 13-15.

The programme, organised by Flykite Productions, will see boxers aged between 18 and 25, take part in sparring sessions and assessed by the best boxing coaches.

The boxers who are adjudged to be best will be selected by the coaches. Boxers selected will have their licences paid for by the sponsors, undergo free medical examination and may have the opportunity of fighting in coming editions of GOtv Boxing Night.

The programme, which began in 2015, is currently in its fourth edition. Each edition drew 100 boxers, out of which an average of 25 were selected.

The programme has propelled several boxers into the limelight, including reigning West African welterweight champion, Rilwan 'Baby Face' Babatunde, Ridwan 'Scorpion' Oyekola, Prince 'Lion' Nwoye, Chukwuebuka 'Wize King' Ezewudo and Osamudiamen 'Chiso' Goodluck.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Efe Ajagba Delta State-born boxer wins heavyweight bout after opponent...bullet
2 Anthony Joshua Wilder says boxer is from the UK, not Nigeria, tells...bullet
3 GOtv Boxing NextGen Search reviving Nigerian boxing-WABU Presidentbullet

Related Articles

Boxing NextGen Search Jenkins Alumona aims at creating Nigerian boxing champs
Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame Monthly boxing show partners GOtv boxing night to promote amateurs
Alumona "We will have more fights in coming months," says boxing promoter
Pulse Feature Reviving Nigerian rings for glorious bouts
GOtv Boxing Night 15 Joe Boy retains ABU title as Oyekola wins N1m
NextGen Search Boxing promotion company takes next search to Abeokuta

Boxing

Rilwan Baby Face hit hard at Tope Berinja
NextGen Search Boxing promotion company takes next search to Abeokuta
GOtv Boxing Night 15: Joe Boy Retains ABU Title As Oyekola Wins N1m
GOtv Boxing Night 15 Joe Boy retains ABU title as Oyekola wins N1m
Waidi 'Skoro' Usman
Waidi 'Skoro' Usman GOtv Boxing Night star to fight Fuzile for IBF Africa title in South Africa
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua Fury calls out boxer for ‘avoiding’ Wilder