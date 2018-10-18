Mayweather ready for £153M fight with Nurmagomedov

Pulse.ng logo
Floyd Mayweather vs Khabib Nurmagomedov to face off for £153M

Floyd Mayweather has welcomed the idea of a return to ring this time to face Khabib Nurmagomedov.

  • Published:
In 2017, McGregor stepped outside of the octagon and into the ring to box Floyd Mayweather Jr. It didn't go so well for McGregor. play Mayweather last faced McGregor in thee ring (Christian Petersen/Getty)

Multiple time world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has revealed that he is ready for a £153 million fight with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Mayweather who retired as champion undefeated expressed willingness to fight Khabib even though he criticised the actions he took after defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

Khabib was the one who initially talked about a possible fight between the two superstars from different sports when he posted a short video clip on the official Instagram account of Leonard Ellerbe who is the CEO Mayweather Promotions.

Speaking with Russian station Channel 1, Khabib Nurmagomedov was extremely candid about his thoughts on UFC, McGregor, and the bus attack that helped set up their fight. play Khabib defeated McGregor to retain his UFC title (Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)

 

In an interview by TMZ, Mayweather revealed that he is ready to the fight against Khabib.

He said, “Oh, we fighting. I’m my own boss, so I can’t say what’s going on Khabib’s end, but on my end, we can make it happen.

 “I’m Floyd Mayweather, I’m the A-side. You call me out, you come into my world.

 “I don’t know no other fighter that has done the numbers that I’ve done, I don’t know other fighters that have made the money I made.

Mayweather, of course, is one of the greatest boxers ever and is 50-0. In September, he said he would be fighting Manny Pacquiao in a rematch, but it's unclear if the fight will actually happen. play Floyd Mayweather is ready to return to ring to face Khabib (Isaac Brekken/AP)

 

“So he called me out, come into my world, make it happen. When I face Khabib, of course, I make a nine-figure payday.”

Mayweather on Khabib vs McGregor

Mayweather whose last fight was against McGregor a stated that Khabib should not have made a mess of events the way he did after the encounter.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor play The Conor vs Khabib turned ugly after the fight (AP Photo/John Locher)

He said,  “I see on IG and on social media, he put, I think, basically he’ll fight, but he don’t want to fight in Vegas.

Of course we know, Vegas is the fighting capital, and after the fight, you have to conduct yourself like a true professional. Not just in the ring, but outside of the ring also.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC 229 play Mayweather wants Khabib to conduct himself as a professional (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 “You must conduct yourself like a professional, and it was a big melee. I haven’t had a chance to see it, but from what I heard it was a crazy melee.”

A possible fight between Mayweather who has an astonishing 50-0 record will have to wait until 2019 to materialize.

