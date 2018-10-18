Mayweather ready for £153M fight with Nurmagomedov

news

Multiple time world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has revealed that he is ready for a £153 million fight with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Mayweather who retired as champion undefeated expressed willingness to fight Khabib even though he criticised the actions he took after defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

Khabib was the one who initially talked about a possible fight between the two superstars from different sports when he posted a short video clip on the official Instagram account of Leonard Ellerbe who is the CEO Mayweather Promotions.

In an interview by TMZ, Mayweather revealed that he is ready to the fight against Khabib.

He said, “Oh, we fighting. I’m my own boss, so I can’t say what’s going on Khabib’s end, but on my end, we can make it happen.

“I’m Floyd Mayweather, I’m the A-side. You call me out, you come into my world.

“I don’t know no other fighter that has done the numbers that I’ve done, I don’t know other fighters that have made the money I made.

“So he called me out, come into my world, make it happen. When I face Khabib, of course, I make a nine-figure payday.”

Mayweather on Khabib vs McGregor

Mayweather whose last fight was against McGregor a stated that Khabib should not have made a mess of events the way he did after the encounter.

He said, “I see on IG and on social media, he put, I think, basically he’ll fight, but he don’t want to fight in Vegas.

Of course we know, Vegas is the fighting capital, and after the fight, you have to conduct yourself like a true professional. Not just in the ring, but outside of the ring also.

“You must conduct yourself like a professional, and it was a big melee. I haven’t had a chance to see it, but from what I heard it was a crazy melee.”

A possible fight between Mayweather who has an astonishing 50-0 record will have to wait until 2019 to materialize.