Efe Ajagba vs Frank Sanchez: A real test of Ajagba's heavyweight boxing credentials

Boxing fans will have an eye on the fight as Ajagba and Sanchez are potential future heavyweight champions as the winner of the fight might be fighting either Fury or Wilder in the nearest future.

Efe Ajagba with 15-0, 12 knockouts has been regarded as one with a punching power that can challenge and upset any of the world heavyweight champions.

Frank Sanchez has 18-0, 13 knockouts. He is a former amateur champion, with highly technical boxing skills. He combines fast movements with good punching power.

His ability to receive shots as much as he can give makes him a dangerous proposition for any boxer in the heavyweight rank.

It is a real test of the heavyweight boxing credential of the highly-rated Efe Ajagba, as the Nigerian has been impressive climbing the ladder in the heavyweight category from bottom to the top, getting better with each fight and getting closer to a world title shot.

The Nigerian is currently ranked number Eight by the WBC and number Ten in WBO top 10 heavyweight boxers, while Sanchez is ranked is number Eleven and number five by WBC and WBO respectively.

The twenty-nine-year-old Cuban is the highest-ranked as well as the most skillful fighter Ajagba will be facing in his five-year-old professional boxing career, hence expect the fight to last the distance.

Ajagba must prepare for this and show the world that he is not just a one-trick boxer but he can all take punches, jab, defense and shop for points while waiting for the big moment and chance to unleash his dangerous right hand.

The Nigerian knows he needs to do more than waiting to land one good shot that will knock out Sanchez, he may need to prepare to box for the whole of the 10 rounds of the fight.

Ajagba told IFL Tv just after the presser on Thursday, ahead of that he won't be going for a knockout but ready for everything the Cuban will be throwing at him.

“As for Sanchez, I know he moves a lot, but I don’t care if he moves. We’ll see about that. I’m not planning any knockouts.

“So, he’s going to call ‘Flash.’ It’s going to come quick. I’m not going to plan a knockout, so I have to do my boxing, move around and do everything I do in the gym,” said Efe Ajagba at the undercard press conference on Thursday.

He also hopes, to apply some of the strategies he learnt during the sessions he had with Tyson Fury in July.

Ajagba confirmed during the presser that he now has the confidence to fight against technical boxers like Sanchez without underrating him as he sees the fight as a world title.

"I sparred with Tyson Fury and it gave me a lot of experience and a lot of strategies.

“How to feint a lot. Tyson Fury feints a lot. It gave me a lot of confidence in how to fight people like Frank Sanchez because Sanchez is a small guy.

“I’m not saying a small guy because I’m not here to underestimate somebody. Every fighter is a fighter, and every fighter that fights is a world title for me,” Ajagba said.

The Olympian is obsessed with winning a world title but beating the Cuban on Saturday could make his journey to a world title faster.

This is is a test he must pass in flying colors to send a clear message to the rest of the world that he is not a joke, and there is no bigger platform to do that than the Fury/Wilder 3 platform.

The bout will start in the early hours of Sunday morning in Nigeria around 4 am, depending on how long other undercards last as the fight is the last fight before Tyson Fury and Deotay Wilder take to the stage.

