Efe Ajagba returns with knock out victory against Jozsef Darmos [Video]

Nigeria's Efe Ajagba is back knocking people out, good opponent for Anthony Joshua.

Nigerian professional boxer recorded another knock out in the early hours of Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Ajagba who holds the record for the fastest victory in boxing history stopped overmatched Jozsef Darmos in the second round.

The 28-year-old Ajagba was part of the Jose Pedraza-Richard Commey undercard at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The fight was scheduled for eight rounds on the non-televised portion of the card but only last two.

It was the fight time Ajagba would return to the ring since his defeat to Cuban contender Frank Sanchez by unanimous decision on the Tyson Fury against Deontay Wilder undercard last October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ajagba since that defeat underwent surgery on both of his chronically sore elbows.

Just 37 seconds into the second round of the fight Ajagba sent Darmos to the canvas and was awarded a knockout victory.

It was a good victory for Ajagba against Hungary’s Darmos who has lost three of his past four fights.

After Anthony Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk, it was good for Nigerian boxing fans.

