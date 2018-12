news

The highly-anticipated heavyweight showdown between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury ended in a draw after 12 rounds on Saturday, December 1 at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

Fury, however, has reasons to feel aggrieved over the split decision draw after dominated the 12-round fight. For Wilder, it means he will retain his WBC heavyweight title.

Wilder had only plan in this fight, which was to knock down Fury but putting his opponent to the canvas twice in the ninth and 12th round could not give him an outright win.

Details shortly...