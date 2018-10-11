Pulse.ng logo
Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua : 2 heavyweight boxing champions of Nigerian heritage set to face off

The winner between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is a mandatory for Anthony Joshua's next fight.

  • Published:
Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua play Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua is the most anticipated boxing fight (World in Sport)

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua two Heavyweight boxing champions who have embraced their Nigerian roots are set to face off.

A unification fight between two of the heavyweights in world boxing has been asked for by supporters to determine who the best.

Joshua holds the International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) titles while Wilder World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title.

Anthony Joshua play Anthony Joshua holds three World heavyweight title belts (Instagram/Anthony Joshua )

 

The two fighters may finally have no other choice but to take on each other as it is now been demanded by the authorities.

Joshua recently beat Alexander Povetkin in a mandatory fight for his title defense while Wilder is set to face Tyson Fury on Saturday, December 1.

Deontay Wilder play Deontay Wilder holds one heavyweight title belt (Getty Images)

A possible fight between Joshua and Wilder has been set as mandatory for the multiple title holders are the Englishman was set to face Dylan Whyte in April 2019.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman stated in an interview with Sky Sports that Joshua will have to face the winner of the fight between Fury and Wilder which means that a fan favourite fight is on the cards.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury play Deontay Wilder will fight Tyson Fury in December to defend his title. (Kevin Quigley/Daily Mail )

He said, "Absolutely, that's a fight the world wants to see.

"That's a fight the WBC has just ruled to support. During our convention, a ruling of the mandatory status included the provision of trying to make the winner of Fury-Wilder against Joshua.

"I'm not certain about any contract. That's a private agreement.

Deontay Wilder play Welder revealed that he is of Nigerian heritage (Evening sports)

"But the WBC is, of course, the one that orders the fights, so our position is that we want to see the ultimate heavyweight fight, which involves Joshua and involves the WBC champion."

Joshua and Wilder are both Olympic winning medallist, the British boxer has a record of 22 wins 20 from knockouts, while Wilder who recently revealed his Nigerian roots has 40 wins 39 which are from knockouts.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

