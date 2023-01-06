Deontay Wilder to end the career of 'damaged' Anthony Joshua

ADVERTISEMENT

English professional boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua has been issued a warning ahead of his return to the ring.

The 33-year-old Joshua suffered defeat via a split decision to Oleksandr Usyk in his last outing in Jeddah Saudi Arabia.

After losing the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight to Usyk, Joshua is expected to have multiple fights in 2023.

Joshua's promoter Edward Hearn of Matchroom Sport recently stated a three-fight plan for 2023.

Anthony Joshua will return to the ring in 2023
Hearn revealed that Joshua has three fights scheduled for the year 2023. He is expected to start off against a top 15 challenger, then a rematch against Dillian Whyte.

Joshua is then expected to take on Deontay Wilder in a massive matchup at the end of the year.

The fight plan by Hearn will mean that Wilder will have to defeat Andy Ruiz in an eliminator for the WBC heavyweight mandatory position for Tyson Fury's title.

Joshua has been issued a warning ahead of a potential fight against Wilder. British former professional boxer David Price is certain how the matchup will go in the ring.

Price in an interview with the Express gave a breakdown of how the fight between Joshua and Wilder would go.

Wilder is known for his massive right-hand knockout power and is considered the heaviest hitter in the heavyweight division.

Deontay Wilder recently produced a devastating knockout against Robert Helenius
Speaking to the Express, he said: &ldquo;I&rsquo;d have to say, Wilder. I just think he&rsquo;s less emotionally damaged especially after his win over Robert Helenius, it was back to normal for him.&nbsp;

&quot;Back to business whereas Joshua is more of a thinker and puts more pressure on himself to perform.&rdquo;&nbsp;

Negotiations between Joshua's promoter Hearn and Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel are ongoing with a decision expected to come out soon.

  • In just 3 fights, the plan is set for Anthony Joshua to become a 3-time heavyweight champion

    3 fight plan for Anthony Joshua to become 3-time heavyweight champion

  • Alex Iwobi and Anthony Joshua show off style at the 2022 MOBO Awards

    Alex Iwobi and Anthony Joshua show off style at the 2022 MOBO Awards

