Deontay Wilder to end the career of 'damaged' Anthony Joshua

The 33-year-old Joshua suffered defeat via a split decision to Oleksandr Usyk in his last outing in Jeddah Saudi Arabia.

After losing the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight to Usyk, Joshua is expected to have multiple fights in 2023.

Joshua's promoter Edward Hearn of Matchroom Sport recently stated a three-fight plan for 2023.

Joshua and Wilder

Hearn revealed that Joshua has three fights scheduled for the year 2023. He is expected to start off against a top 15 challenger, then a rematch against Dillian Whyte.

Joshua is then expected to take on Deontay Wilder in a massive matchup at the end of the year.

The fight plan by Hearn will mean that Wilder will have to defeat Andy Ruiz in an eliminator for the WBC heavyweight mandatory position for Tyson Fury's title.

Joshua has been issued a warning ahead of a potential fight against Wilder. British former professional boxer David Price is certain how the matchup will go in the ring.

Price in an interview with the Express gave a breakdown of how the fight between Joshua and Wilder would go.

Wilder is known for his massive right-hand knockout power and is considered the heaviest hitter in the heavyweight division.

Speaking to the Express, he said: “I’d have to say, Wilder. I just think he’s less emotionally damaged especially after his win over Robert Helenius, it was back to normal for him.

"Back to business whereas Joshua is more of a thinker and puts more pressure on himself to perform.”