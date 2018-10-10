news

World Boxing Council heavyweight title holder Deontay Wilder has stated that he is part-Nigerian during the build up to his anticipated fight against British boxer Tyson Fury.

Born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama United States of America, Wilder who is now 32-year-old has never been to Nigeria located in West Africa.

The American boxer made the revelation that he has Nigerian origins in a presser round table discussion with his opponent Fury who he will defend his title against.

The video of his revelation has since gone viral which has become a mystery as to how he is 'part Nigerian' according to his claims.

Wilder was tipped to fight a heavyweight unification bout with British heavyweight champion before he knocked out Russian Alexander Povetkin.

The American Wilder called Joshua out after his victory over Joseph Parker to take an African tatoo off his arm as he is not from the continenet .

He however had earlier published a post on his official Twitter account which confirms that he is from Nigerian.

He said, “My Family is huge and we're all over the world, but there's one thing for sure my African Roots are STRONG. #NigerianBoy #BombZquad.”

Wilder's claim about his Nigerian roots is not a sudden revelation as his post on his official Twitter account shows that his origin test confirms 32% possibility of his roots being Nigerian.

The 32-year-old has however not represented Nigeria at any level as he born in the United States of America before winning a bronze medal for his country in the boxing event of the 2008 Olympic Games in Athens.

His opposing rival with the heavyweight titles Anthony Joshua who has embraced his Nigerian roots an even attended the Super Eagles against England friendly encounter has also not represented the African side as he was won a Gold medal for the United Kingdom when they hosted the 2012 Olympic Games.