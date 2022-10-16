VIDEO: Deontay Wilder knocks out Robert Helenius in the 1st round with thunderous punch

The WBC eliminator was the first fight for Wilder since he lost to Tyson Fury in the trilogy.

Wilder came into the fight against Helenius less heavy than against Fury and would work to his advantage against a slow-footed Helenius.

This was the first time in 10 fights Wilder would not be fighting for the World heavyweight title.

The main event between Wilder and Helenius would be a short fight at the Barclays Center, New York City United States of America.

Helenius worked the jab severally trying to make Wilder uncomfortable and with the first roundabout to end was caught on a counter punch.

Helenius was unable to get up from such a fierce strike as the referee called off the fight upon the knockdown.

Wilder on Usyk and Ruiz

After the fight, Wilder in the ring interview called out reigning WBO, WBA, IBF, and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk recently defeated Anthony Joshua for the second time in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and is considered the best pound-for-pound in boxing.

Wilder also talked about the possibility of fighting Andy Ruiz who beat Luiz Ortiz in a WBC eliminator.

Wilder said, "I'm down for whatever. Whether it's Andy Ruiz or Oleksandr Usyk. Deontay Wilder is back, the excitement in the heavyweight division is back."

If Wilder fights Usyk he has a chance to unify the heavyweight division for the first time and also become a two-time champion.