World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has accused British heavyweight star Tyson Fury of ducking him as the governing body confirms their proposed rematch is off.

Wilder and Fury both faced off at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, United States of America on Saturday, December 1, 2018.

The bout ended in a controversial draw as the two boxers put in a masterclass performance in an all-time classic.

Since the fight, there have been calls for a rematch between the two elite boxers with the WBC sanctioning the request from the supporters.

However, Fury recently signed a multi-million dollar deal with US promoters Top Rank and ESPN which brought about doubts of a possible rematch after extended the negotiation period from the management teams of the two boxers.

The rematch was officially confirmed to be postponed through a message on the official Twitter handle of the WBC.

The message said, “BREAKING NEWS: @BronzeBomber vs @Tyson_Fury is officially not happening next. The @WBCBoxing has received communications as our process and while Wilder confirmed its willingness to fight the rematch, Fury will take on another fight with expectations to do a rematch at a later date.”

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed in a statement that Wilder was willing to make the fight happen but Fury was in favour of a tune-up fight.

Wilder and Fury trade words

Wilder then took to his official Twitter account to call out Fury for not accepting the terms for the rematch.

In response to an earlier tweet by Fury, Wilder who once claimed he is of Nigerian descent said, “You sorry muthafucka. We knew you only said this bec you knew you wasn’t fighting me next. #CloutChaser you requested a warm-up fight first 😂😂😂 I don’t blame you tho, I probably would too if I saw my brains splashed all over the canvas. #Timberrr #Bih #RunHoeRun #NoSmokeWanted.”

Fury debunked Wilder's accusation with a statement on his Twitter account which said, “Get your self a bit more well known in America first kid & then I’ll give you another chance.! I already beat you & the world knows it & so do you😉 must be hard for you that a British fighter has taken over the USA 🇺🇸😉 watch me whippppp #ONLYINAMERICA @espn.”

Deontay responded, "What an idiot, known is the fact your only highlight was you getting up off your back and since your known to snort shit, this is what happens when your body is on drugs your body Resembles the effect of it. I’m the CHAMP #TilThisDay your nothing in USA if I don’t bless you fool."

While both fighters next opponents are unknown reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) champion Anthony Joshua is set to face American Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1.