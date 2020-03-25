World heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua has gone into self-isolation after meeting Prince Charles, who tested positive to coronavirus on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

It’s been reported that Charles, the eldest son, and heir to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is self-isolating in Scotland after showing mild symptoms of the disease.

However, Joshua’s spokesperson was reported to have told Daily Mail that the boxer is fit and well.

He said, “AJ is at home following government guidelines, he is fit and well. He wishes everyone affected a speedy recovery and a huge thank you to all the front line key workers.”