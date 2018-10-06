news

Conor McGregor is set to make his return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) when he takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov in their lightweight clash scheduled for Saturday, October 6.

Here are details about the fight between the worlds two biggest mixed martial arts fighters.

Conor McGregor

Following his defeat to Floyd Mayweather Junior in the boxing ring, McGregor is set to make his return to the UFC which is now dominated by Khabib.

McGregor held the UFC's lightweight and featherweight titles before he proceeded on a 693-day abscence.

The 30-year-old Ireland native has a total of 24 fights in the UFC and won 21, and lost three.

Of his 21 wins McGregor had 18 wins by knockout and is set to come up against the biggest test of his career.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov was installed as the featherweight champion of the UFC after McGregor went into the world of boxing.

Like McGregor he is also 30-year-old but is Russian and is the first Muslim to hold a UFC title.

He is however undefeated in UFC fights as he boasts a record of winning all his clashes eight by knockouts and eight by submission.

Time of Conor McGregor v Khabib Nurmagomedov

The fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will take place at the T-Mobile Arena Vegas, Nevada United States of America where the Irish man lost to Mayweather.

The fight is expected to hold on Saturday, October 6 but due to time difference will be available to the Nigerian audience on Sunday, October 7.

The fight will be shown on Satellte Tv BT Sport and UFC TV.